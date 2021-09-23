For some time I wondered why all the female television personalities had suddenly decided to let their hair grow long and loose. I was pretty sure that most people’s hair didn’t grow so fast and luxuriant. It had to be, at least in part, artificial. If these gals were expecting us to believe they had suddenly discovered the secret of instant hair growth they were thwarted by Kelly Ripa, who revealed the secret a few weeks ago by telling the public that she was wearing a device that involved a wire frame that held an abundance of long curls firmly over her own hair.
Well, I can understand that for a television personality or actress who needs the image for a role she’s playing. But why are so many other women giving in to what can only be considered a fad?
One of the early truisms my mother instilled in me was the notion that a woman’s hair was her “crowning glory.” Mother had beautiful, bouncy, auburn hair which I envied and regretted not inheriting.
I was born with an inch or two of what was referred to as “dishwater blond” fluff that tended to stand on end. Early photos showed a resemblance to Charlie Schultz’s little bird Woodstock, but Mother persisted and I spent the majority of my childhood in pigtails in summer and long sausage curls in winter- neither of which I had the patience for when it came to sitting in a kitchen chair for what seemed like hours while she fussed with my hair.
Mother and both of her sisters had attended what was then known as “beauty school,” where they learned to cut and style hair, give facials, apply make-up and manicure nails. My sisters and I, being the only girls of our generation, were doomed to be the subjects of a great many experimental hair styles and home perms. We were also instilled with the habit of brushing our hair 100 strokes each night before we went to bed; a practice purported to result in strong, shining hair and firm pectoral muscles which would enhance our bosoms (once we developed them) but I achieved no discernible advantage over girls who did not brush their hair so conscientiously.
Most of my early hair agonies took place during the late 1930s and early 40s, before I became adept at managing my own abundant but dismally unmanageable hair. The pigtails were blessedly cool during hot weather and even managed to survive an afternoon in the swimming pool, but involved endless tugging in order to get smooth, firm braids that would last the day; two small braids at my temples which would be incorporated into two larger, longer ones at the back. Most days the pigtails were finished off with ribbon bows coordinated to match my dress or playclothes.
In winter, long before hairspray and setting gel came into common use, Mother would shampoo my hair on Saturday and rinse it with stale beer to give it more body. (Yes, beer, but the smell dissipates as it dries.) She would have ready about two dozed strips of cloth torn from an old sheet, each about a foot long and an inch and a half wide. Strands of damp hair would be firmly wrapped around one end of a strip of cloth, then the other end wrapped tightly around the wrapped hair and the two ends tied together. The dense little packages of wet hair and cloth took many hours to dry thoroughly, forcing me to sleep all night on those hard knobs and knots.
On Sunday morning, I had to sit patiently while the rags were carefully unwrapped and each curl was brushed around Mother’s finger, resulting in a shining curl about four inches long and almost an inch across. When all the curls had been formed and arranged to her satisfaction, a large bow of satin ribbon matching my Sunday School dress would be attached just above the curls on my right temple and Dad would smile with pride.
During the week, the curls grew longer and looser, required re-arranging each morning before school and, on Saturday, the whole process began anew. When I was 8 years old and Mother finally cut off the curls, wrapped them carefully in tissue paper and put them safely away in her cedar chest, my dad was reported to have fought back a couple tears at their loss and I formed the belief that all men liked girls with long hair.
A former volunteer and substitute teacher in the Solon schools, Milli is an artist and a poet living near Morse where she also creates unique greeting cards and handmade books.