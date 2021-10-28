OXFORD— Five candidates are on the ballot for two four-year term seats on the Oxford City Council. Incumbents Vicki Kasper and Marti (Margaret) Reihman are facing challengers Sean Murphy, Kyle Volk and Kris Walter. All candidates were sent a list of questions by the North Liberty Leader and are printed as received. Below are Volk’s responses.
1) A brief biography (ex.: school, job/profession, experience, hobbies, family etc.):
I was born in Johnson County Iowa. I grew up near Cosgrove which is 11 miles southeast of Oxford. I am a 2009 graduate of Clear Creek Amana Highschool, Where I met my wife Rachel. Rachel and I moved to Oxford in 2015 to plant our roots and raise our three daughters, Emmersyn, Aidalyne and Eleanor. I currently work for Junge Ford in North Liberty as a Ford Senior Master Technician. For the past ten years, I have owned and operated a small snow removal business serving customers across the corridor. When not camping with my family or building something in my garage, you can find me volunteering with local community groups or watching and coaching my daughters in their numerous activities.
2) Give us your assessment of the city. What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
Some of the positive things that I see are a lot of the older storefronts on Augusta Ave. have been purchased and the new owners are working tirelessly to restore or rejuvenate them to their former glory. The town is attracting a lot of younger families that are interested in living in a smaller, more affordable community. Unfortunately, there is not much change in the town of Oxford due to some of the current leaders, the town seems to be stuck between 1978 and 2021.
3) Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
I am running for city council because for the last six years I went to the council meetings and listened to community members and community groups in our town voice their concerns to our council and mayor. While some council members listen, others would rather sweep the issue under the rug and table it until the next meeting. After tabling the issue over and over, nothing is ever accomplished and the town remains stagnant. Everyone in our community deserves to be heard. Our town deserves better.
4) If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
If elected I would like to see our weak city infrastructure repaired efficiently and effectively, including the estimated 3-million-dollar addition to our sewer plant that is required by the DNR by 2025 and the replacement of one of our bridges at the intersection of Augusta Ave. and Center Street that is required by 2026. In addition, I would also like to see our downtown business district become more accessible to everyone, bring the businesses sidewalks and approaches ADA compliant. Our city streets need a more permanent repair and our never-ending storm sewer issues need to be solved permanently. At Creekside Park it would be nice to see access installed to gain use of the south side of the park from the north side, that way the entire park can be utilized. I would love to see our city involved more in the local community groups in town including but not limited to the little league, community garden, farmers market and all the countless groups that call this town home. I would like to see our emergency services receive the help and respect they deserve from the city. Most importantly I would like our governing body to work together instead of against each other.
5) Where would you like to see money in the city budget spent?
If elected, the city needs to spend less money on band-aid repairs and spend their money on permanent solutions. Band aid repairs are ineffective and in the long-term cost more money and are a complete waste of time. Unfortunately, all these things cost money, which our city operates on a tight budget. I believe that there is room for improvements all over town that would bring businesses and tax dollars to our community.
6) Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
Although I did not grow up inside of the city limits of Oxford, I have had an Oxford address for 26 of the 30 years I have been alive. Growing up, I spent countless time in town either playing t ball at the ball fields, watching clear creek softball, spending every 4th of July in town or cruising the streets of town with friends in high school. I love this town and all it has to offer. Some of the current leadership is holding it back and every citizen deserves more. When I talk about growth in town, I don’t mean hundreds of people and homes being built. As you walk down Augusta Ave. you get to see all the old buildings. I constantly stop at the old store fronts and wish that they could talk and tell the stories of what once was, when the town was alive and thriving. Sitting listening to the older generation of town tell stories of what once was, that were passed down to them from generation to generation, these stories and this town deserve to be around for future generations to come. If you have ever driven through rural Iowa, you pass-through small towns that have been lost to large cities around them or because their leadership sat back and watched them crumble. Someday a long time from now I hope to watch my grandchildren grow up in this town, whether it is watching them play t ball or us walking to the Depot for a slice of pizza. If we continue with our current leadership, this town will disappear and fall victim to the never-ending demise of small-town Iowa communities. This town and its people deserve better leadership. If elected I will make sure that this town and all it has to offer will be around for generations to come.