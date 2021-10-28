OXFORD— Five candidates are on the ballot for two four-year term seats on the Oxford City Council. Incumbents Vicki Kasper and Marti (Margaret) Reihman are facing challengers Sean Murphy, Kyle Volk and Kris Walter. All candidates were sent a list of questions by the North Liberty Leader and are printed as they were received. Below is what was received from Reihman, mounting a write-in candidacy for mayor. Current Mayor Penny Jenn did not file for re-election and is not on the ballot.
My name is Margaret Reihman. I am on the ballot for city council, and I ask for your vote. With no Mayor candidate listed on the ballot you can also “write” me in for office of Mayor. The Johnson County Auditor explains that if both offices are a win, then it would be necessary to choose one but not both positions. I think I would be a good city official for the City of Oxford because of my many years of experience in city government.
Oxford has been my home since marrying my husband Rich, and together we raised four daughters. I worked 15 years as City Clerk with Mayor Donald Saxton and then later an additional 15 years as City Clerk for Tiffin. Worked also as part time teacher of the Talented and Gifted Program with the Clear Creek Amana School District. Received the International Institute of Municipal Clerk’s designation and completed the three-year State of Iowa Municipal Clerk’s Academy. During those years, I assisted the City of Oxford with an upgrade to the water system providing new sourcing for supply capacity. Assisted with Tiffin sewer system expansion project and land acquisition grant providing Tiffin with the new city park that is located along Hwy. 6.
Oxford is an older community of the county, and this provides us with a unique front door impact. Older building creates both opportunities and challenges. But you have to admit, we don’t look like nowadays construction that more resemble metal sheds. We shout with character, and recent 4-H efforts to provide flower potting and 150th celebration building mural give us a special feel. Oxford has two larger parks of which the citizens can take great pride. Several volunteers help with youth activities and beautification. Planning continues for ways to improve our green areas even further.
I’m running for city council and for “write-in” Mayor because of my many years of work spent in city government administration. I’ve seen, listened, and worked for many years with citizens. I’ve heard all kinds of problems and know that there is always more to learn. Opinions need to be acknowledged, encouraged, and considered from all community members. Everyone participating creates a wider range of possibilities and solutions. It’s a community of caring and concerned citizens that makes Oxford a good place to live.