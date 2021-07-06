OXFORD– Support a Johnson County small town volunteer fire service- the Oxford Fire Department- by taking a ride in a 1930s train car pulled by a real steam engine, Saturday, Aug. 21.
“Our train ride fundraiser was well-received in 2019 and sold out well in advance of the event. It was so popular with our residents, visitors and the volunteer steam engine crew, we wanted to bring it back for another go. Response has been enthusiastic so far; we anticipate this will sell out soon,” said Oxford Fire Chief Jim Hennes.
Boarding near 213 South Augusta Avenue, in Oxford, the historic steam engine train ride heads east to Iowa City and back to Oxford for a family-friendly experience lasting about 45 minutes. Choose between four departure times 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. (sold out), 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. Interested persons should arrive 30 minutes prior to the ticketed time for check-in and embarking. Parking is free near the boarding location, handicapped parking is available. Complimentary golf cart rides to and from the departure site and shade structures are available. The train runs rain or shine.
The Oxford Fire Department teams with Central States Steam Preservation Association and Iowa Interstate Railroad to offer a unique opportunity to ride on train cars from the 1930s pulled by an authentic steam engine. Proceeds benefit the Fire Department, to be used for equipment and volunteer training purposes to better serve rural western Johnson County (Mutual Aid). All ticket sales are final and non-transferrable. Keep in mind tickets are sold for a particular departure time and cannot be switched to a different time, so pay attention to the selected time.
Tickets are limited and are not available for purchase on the day of the event, so the Oxford Firefighters encourage everyone to purchase tickets now by visiting http://bit.ly/OxfordTrain2021 or the Facebook page @OxfordFireDepartment. Adults (ages 9+) are $20/ticket and children (ages 3-8) are $10/ticket. Infants (2 and under) are free on lap and do not require tickets.