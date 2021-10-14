IOWA CITY— Six candidates are on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the general election competing for seats on the Iowa City Community School District’s School Board of Directors.
Incumbents J.P. Claussen and Ruthina Malone will defend their seats and welcome a third member as challengers Krista Burrus, Jayne Finch, and Sheila Pinter all challenge for three four-year terms.
Maka Pilcher Hayek is running unopposed for a two-year term to fill a vacancy on the board.
All six candidates were emailed a list of questions and the North Liberty Leader runs them as received. Burrus’ responses are printed below.
Biography (born and raised, education, job/profession, relevant experience, family)
I grew up in Memphis, Tenn. where I completed my K-12 education. For undergraduate school, I went to Western Kentucky University where I earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology with a minor in Business Administration. I went to the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign for graduate school and earned a PhD in Industrial-Organizational Psychology. I met my husband, Jeremy Burrus, at grad school. After graduation, we moved to New York City where I worked at College Board as Research Scientist for 7.5 years. In 2013, we moved to Iowa City to work at ACT. Currently, I am a Principal Solutions Designer in the Research department. I have deep expertise in data analysis and data interpretation in the context of education and student outcomes. I have published over 100 articles, book chapters, and edited books with a focus on understanding the relationships between academic opportunities, experiences, and achievement with long-term life outcomes such as earning a college degree and being employed. I have two sons in the ICCSD.
Why are you seeking a seat on the school board?
I am running for the ICCSD school board because I want to ensure all students in our district have equal access to a high-quality education. I live in Iowa City and have two children attending elementary school in the ICCSD; thus, I have a vested interest in the success of our school district. As a community member, I know how important a high-quality K-12 education is for opening doors for all our children to have successful, rewarding adult lives. This is not only good for each and every one of our students but is good for our community as a strong educational system promotes economic growth locally. By the same token, I also know how limited access to a high-quality K-12 education can close those doors. As a school board member, I will bring my training and experience as an educational researcher to support decisions backed by science and evidence that are most likely to improve learner outcomes– a core principle of K-12 education. As resources are finite, it is imperative that we advocate for the allocation of funds in ways that maximize the impact on student outcomes.
What do you see as the role of the school, and by extension, the school board?
The role of K-12 education is to prepare students for life after high school by teaching students the foundational skills necessary for success in college and career. This includes traditional academic skills as well as 21st century skills to support the development of well-rounded, life-ready young adults. Therefore, the role of the School Board is to achieve this goal by developing policies and procedures aligned to the vision and strategy of the district, managing the superintendent, and providing fiduciary oversight.
Where does the school’s responsibility begin and end, and where does the parents/guardian’s responsibility begin/end regarding education and when conflicts arise due to parents/guardian’s beliefs (mask mandates, CRT, gender identification, sex education, activism in the classroom, etc.), which may differ from the curriculum?
The school board is required to follow state law and within those constraints work to enact policies that ensure students have optimal learning environments (safety, quality instruction, healthy culture). Parents are critical stakeholders in this process and have a voice with the school board and administration. It is a parent’s responsibility to share their views through the established processes at ICCSD.
Give us your assessment of the district. What is going well; what would you like to see changed? And, as one voice on the board, would you be able to work with others with a differing viewpoint/ideology?
I think the district is doing a good job. Recent successes include completion of FMP1.0, planning for FMP2.0, improvements in special education under Lisa Glenn’s leadership, and the diversity, equity and inclusion plan, including the work to update the district’s disciplinary policies and procedures. The “grow your own initiative” represents an innovative program to increase the diversity of school personnel. The district’s increased emphasis on mental health and supporting the whole child is another positive including an emphasis on social emotional learning. Finally, the district’s unwavering commitment to student safety as well as their flexibility to pivot as new information is brought forth and as conditions change during an unprecedented global health crisis should be applauded.
In terms of what could be improved, the district should focus more attention on the disparities in academic achievement by student groups and develop short-, medium- and long-term strategies for closing opportunity and achievement gaps.
I am confident I will be able to work with others with differing viewpoints given my past experiences and track record. Throughout my professional life, I have been successful at developing and maintaining constructive and cooperative working relationships. I attribute much of my success to my collaborative leadership style, which prioritizes respect, information sharing, and soliciting diverse perspectives. Such a practice has multiple benefits including increased transparency, consensus building, and a superior end-product that represents the views of the entire group. As a School Board member, I will continue to employ a collaborative leadership style as I work to develop and maintain strong, constructive working relationships with the other school board members, school personnel, parents and students, and community members.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers so they can make their best-informed decision?
If elected, I will work tirelessly to ensure all of our children receive a high-quality education. Personally, I know teachers change students’ lives. My 3rd grade teacher Mrs. Leatherwood believed in me and pushed me to work harder and achieve more; I know I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for her. She even attended my wedding 16 years later and we still correspond to this day. My career as an educational researcher has only reinforced my view that education is the key to unlocking a successful and rewarding life. I will use my training and experiences to help support all students in our district in achieving their dreams.