TIFFIN — Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity wrestlers opened the 2021-’22 season on a sour note as they fell 62-15 to the Alburnett Pirates Nov. 30 at home.
Jack Stevens, Ryker Jones, and Tyler Steines produced the Clippers’ victories with Stevens (126 pounds) taking a 6-3 decision from Alburnett’s Blaine McGraw, Jones (138 pounds) pinning Shayden Washburn in 3:49, and Steines (220 pounds) pinning Nash Hamilton in 26 seconds.
The Clippers travel to South Tama High School Dec. 9 for a 6:00 p.m. double dual and will compete in Mid-Prairie’s tournament Dec. 11 at 10:00 a.m. in Wellman. Benton Community and Center Point-Urbana visit the Boats Dec. 16 for a 6:00 p.m. double dual.
Alburnett 62 Clear Creek Amana 15
106: Rowdy Neighbor (ALBU) over Cale Nash (CCA) (Dec 8-2) 113: Dawson Becker (ALBU) over (CCA) (For.) 120: Preston Klostermann (ALBU) over Jayden Massey (CCA) (Fall 0:47) 126: Jack Stevens (CCA) over Blaine McGraw (ALBU) (Dec 6-3) 132: Brody Neighbor (ALBU) over Beck Arant (CCA) (Fall 4:18) 138: Ryker Jones (CCA) over Shayden Washburn (ALBU) (Fall 3:49) 145: Reece Klostermann (ALBU) over Benjamin Haughey (CCA) (Fall 5:25) 152: Gunnar Keeney (ALBU) over Samuel Schneider (CCA) (Fall 1:01) 160: Carson Klostermann (ALBU) over Ethan Williams (CCA) (TF 17-2 5:28) 170: Hayden Baker (ALBU) over Kaden Phan (CCA) (Fall 0:44) 182: Luke Schneider (ALBU) over (CCA) (For.) 195: Gage Tallon (ALBU) over Jayden Lopez (CCA) (Fall 1:09) 220: Tyler Steines (CCA) over Nash Hamilton (ALBU) (Fall 0:26) 285: Josiah Redel (ALBU) over (CCA) (For.)