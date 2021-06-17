CORALVILLE– Partnering with parks in Coralville, Iowa City, North Liberty and Cedar Rapids, The Iowa Children’s Museum’s new “Summer Shorts” program brings six weeks of free family activities to communities throughout the Corridor.
The Iowa Children’s Museum (the ICM) brings play to the community this summer with six weeks of free hands-on activities in local parks through a new program called Summer Shorts. Starting June 21, Summer Shorts provides interactive outdoor activities for participants of all ages through the end of July.
On Mondays, the ICM visits Central Park, in Coralville, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Each Tuesday, the ICM visits a different park in Iowa City in conjunction with Iowa City Rec N’ Roll events from 6:30-8 p.m. On Thursdays, the ICM visits Greene Square Park, in downtown Cedar Rapids, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in conjunction with Rollin’ Recmobile events. The ICM also provides Summer Shorts programming on Wednesdays at the North Liberty Summer Free Lunch and Fun program.
Weekly activities are based on different themes, so there is always something new to learn. During the six-week program, the activity themes are:
Cardboard Creation, June 21-24, Inspired by the book “Not a Box” by Antionette Portis. Attendees let their imaginations run free, construct amazing cardboard creations, and discover how a box can be anything.
Outdoor Detective, June 29 to July 1: Nature leaves clues everywhere about what plants are growing, animals living close by, and how much is really going on in the world. Just take a closer look.
Moves and Music, July 5-8: Make some noise. The week has dance parties, instrument exploration and a hunt for sounds in the environment.
Science of Sports, July 12-15: Catch a glimpse of sports like frisbee golf and hula hoping, explore the physics making them work.
Engineering Escapades, July 19-22: Build castles, forts, bridges, towers and whatever else your brain designs.
Let’s Make a Mess, July 26-29: Using the great outdoors as a canvas, explore non-traditional tools and art mediums including melting ice sculptures, water art and chalk painting.