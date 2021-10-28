NEWTON — They’re in the playoffs!
Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity football team pulled off their fourth 1-point road win of the season in what has become their dramatic “Cardiac Clippers” fashion Friday, Oct. 22, with a 49-48 win over Newton to close out the regular season.
The win improved the “Boats” to 3-2 in Class 4A District 4, and 6-3 overall, which put them second in the district behind Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic (8-1/5-0) and automatically qualified them for the playoffs. Under Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) policy, the district champion (Xavier) and runner-up (CCA) from each of the six districts earns an automatic qualifying spot.
Three scores gave the Clippers a 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter over the Cardinals while two more touchdowns and a missed point after in the second led to a 34-14 halftime advantage. The momentum shifted in the second half as the red birds put up 20 points while holding the Boats to a score and a two-point conversion play making it a 42-34 contest. Newton added two more scores in the fourth against a crucial touchdown by the Clippers for the 49-48 CCA victory.
Ben Swails completed 13-24 passes for 250 yards and five touchdowns with Harrison Rosenberg taking four 100 yards and scoring twice, Gage Freeman catching three for 50 yards and two scores, and Blaine Stockman taking one pass 23 yards to score. Freeman led the Clippers in rushing with 161 yards and two more touchdowns on 27 carries. Swails kept the ball a dozen times for 29 yards and scored the 2-point conversion as well. Ethan Pegump was large on defense with a team-leading 8-1/2 total tackles including six solos. Asher Roehler produced five solo tackles including wiping out a Cardinal receiver late in the game to preserve the win while Caleb Allan sacked Newton’s quarterback.
Grant Kruse nailed five of six point-after kicks, Pegump picked off a Cardinal pass and ran the ball 20 yards, Marcus Lang took an interception ten yards, and Rosenberg added to his busy night with an interception as well.
The Clippers (in “Pod No.1”) will set sail for Winterset (7-2) and the First Round (Round of 16) Friday, Oct. 29 with a 7:00 p.m. kick-off while Decorah (6-3) will travel to North Scott (9-0) in Eldridge. The winners will face each other in the Quarterfinals. Xavier (8-1) will host Burlington (7-2) in Pod No.2, and Cedar Rapids Washington (5-4), who earned a wildcard berth by virtue of their RPI (Ratings Percentage Index), which looks at their record, their opponents’ records, and their opponents’ opponents’ records, travels to Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1) in Pod No.3.
Clear Creek Amana 49 Newton 48
Passing — Ben Swails 13-24-250-5-1
Rushing — Gage Freeman 27-161-2, Swails 12-29-0, Jackson Stevens 1-16-0, Xavier Williams 9-13-0
Receiving — Harrison Rosenberg 4-100-2, Freeman 3-50-2, Jackson Schmidt 1-45-0, Stevens 3-25-0, Blaine Stockman 1-23-1, Brody Clubb 1-7-0
Defense — Ethan Pegump 8.5-6-0-0.5, Marcus Lang 7.5-6-0-0, Gunther Sandersfeld 6.0-4-0-1.0, Asher Roehler 5.0-5-0-0, Clubb 5.0-3-0-0.5, Brock Sherman 4.0-3-0-0, Bryce Mougin 3.5-2-0-0.5, Stevens 3.5-2-0-0, Rosenberg 3.0-2-0-1, Stockman 3.0-3-0-0, Freeman 3.0-1-0-0.5, Tommy Morlan 2.5-2-0-0, Caleb Allan 2.0-1-1-1, Jack Downes 0.5-0-0-0
Interceptions — Pegump 1-20, Lang 1-10, Rosenberg 1-0
PAT — Grant Kruse 5-6
Two-point conversions — Swails 1
Class 4A District 4 final standings
Season District
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-1 5-0
2 Clear Creek Amana 6-3 3-2
3 CR Washington 5-4 3-2
3 Newton 5-4 2-3
5 Oskaloosa 4-5 0-5
5 Pella 4-5 3-2