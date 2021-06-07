NORTH LIBERTY– Liberty High’s varsity baseball team dipped to 4-3 after a doubleheader loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie Friday, June 4, at home. The Prairie Hawks took the opener 9-2 and made the sweep with a 12-6 finish in the nightcap.
Prairie took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning of game one, but Jack Funke doubled in the bottom of the second and was joined on base by Noah Kirk, who walked. Hayden Vickroy smacked an RBI double to bring Funke home while Kirk came home on a balk to make it 2-1 for the Lightning. The rest of the game belonged to the birds, however, as Prairie took a 3-2 lead in the third, added one run each in the fourth and fifth, and closed out the contest with four runs in the sixth.
Vickroy led the Bolts with two hits while Funke and Keian Secrist knocked a double apiece. Boyd Skelley was charged with the loss after four innings on the bump. He gave up seven hits and four earned runs, walked two and struck out two.
Cody Schroeder smacked two hits to lead Liberty at bat in the nightcap with Secrist, Funke, Kirk, Skelley and Garret Roggy each getting one hit. Funke slapped a double while Schroeder tripled. Kirk took the loss after three innings on the bump, giving up eight hits and 10 runs (four earned). He walked five and struck out three.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 9, Liberty High 2
Hits — Hayden Vickroy 2, Ian Gates 1, Keian Secrist 1, Cody Schroeder 1, Jack Funke 1
Singles — Vickroy 2, Gates 1, Schroeder 1
Doubles — Secrist 1, Funke 1
Runs —Funke 1, Noah Kirk 1
RBI — Vickroy 1
Pitching — Boyd Skelley (L) 4 IP, 7 hits, 4 earned runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts. Shane Alberts 1 IP, 3 hits, 4 runs (3 earned), 2 walks, 1 strike out. Bo Gryp 1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts. Kolton Fangman 1 IP, 0 hits 1 run, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts
Cedar Rapids Prairie 12, Liberty High 6
Hits — Cody Schroeder 2, Keian Secrist 1, Jack Funke 1, Noah Kirk 1, Boyd Skelley 1, Garret Roggy 1
Singles — Secrist 1, Schroeder 1, Kirk 1, Skelley 1, Roggy 1
Doubles — Funke 1
Triples — Schroeder 1
Runs — Brody Fishman 1, Secrist 1, Funke 1, Skelley 1, Roggy 1, Luke Meyers 1
RBIs — Roggy 2, Fishman 1, Secrist 1, Schroeder 1
Pitching — Kirk (L) 3 IP, 8 hits, 10 runs (4 earned), 5 walks, 3 strikeouts. Luke Bollier 2 IP, 1 hit, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 1 strike out. TJ Kimm 1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts. Jack Turgasen 1 IP, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 0 walks, 1 strike out