The Liberty High varsity girls basketball team rebounded from a loss to Waterloo West with a 51-47 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie, Jan. 21, at home.
Avery Gaudet put the Bolts on the board for a 2-0 lead while an Ava Meyer three-pointer made it 5-4. Brynlee Slockett sank the first of her four three-pointers to put the Lightning up, 8-6. Madeline Casey drained a three-point bucket as Liberty took a 15-13 lead at the end of the first period. Slockett’s second three-pointer made it 20-16 and the Bolts held a 23-18 lead in the second period before the Hawks scored eight points in the final minute of the half to go up, 26-23.
Jasmine Barney tied the game at 26 with a trio of free throws but the Hawks regained the lead and built a 31-26 advantage. Barney narrowed the gap to 31-30 with a three-pointer late in the third period, but Prairie won the quarter, 33-31. The Hawks took a 38-31 lead in the fourth before Ava Meyer nailed a three-pointer to cut the gap and Barney sank a pair of free throws making it 38-36. A Gaudet free throw tied the game at 37. Slockett tied the game at 40 with her third three-pointer with just under four minutes left to play and her fourth knotted the contest at 44. Barney struck for two with 1:30 remaining, for a 46-44 lead, and hit two from the charity stripe to put the Bolts up, 48-44, with 35.2 seconds left. Gaudet put in a pair of free throws with 25 seconds remaining for a 50-47 lead, but Prairie refused to go quietly into the night and put up a barrage of shots, including two three-point attempts without success before fouling Gaudet, who stepped to the line with two seconds left in the game. Her free throw made it 51-47 for the win.
Barney led Liberty with 17 and led on the boards with seven rebounds, Gaudet and Slockett produced 12 points apiece, Kennedy Daugherty made five steals and one assist.
The win improved Liberty to 8-5 and made a season sweep after knocking off Prairie, 44-37, in Cedar Rapids, on Dec. 17. The loss dropped Prairie to 4-9.