NORTH LIBERTY– Beginning June 1, the City of North Liberty adjusted its hours and services.
Locally, cases returned to levels last seen a year ago. Johnson County’s population is more than 50 percent fully vaccinated, on the way to reaching the local goal of 80 percent of adults by July 4. The availability of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines increased, and anyone 12 years or older is eligible for vaccination.
“Thanks to your vigilance and vaccinations, we’re moving towards a return to the best parts of our pre-pandemic lives,” said Mayor Terry Donahue. “Getting yourself and your family vaccinated will get us all the way back.”
Over the past 14 months, the approach was to take cues from federal, state and local public health agencies, and to see mitigation as a dial, not an all-or-nothing switch. Changes planned for June 1 include:
City Hall
North Liberty City Hall, as well as the Building and Legal departments, will reopen lobbies during regular business of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. In-person permit inspections are expected to resume on July 1.
Library
The North Liberty Library resumes its regular operating hours: Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. Drop-in use for all patrons will be available, and staff will monitor capacity. Study rooms will be available for use. The door from the library to recreation facilities will remain closed for the time being. No-contact services remain available.
Recreation Indoors
The Recreation Department will continue its regular hours: weekdays 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drop-in use for all patrons will be available. Staff will initially monitor capacity, and patrons may encounter shared-use areas, such as lap lanes. Locker rooms and showers will be available. The door from recreation facilities to the library remains closed for the time being. Additional details are available on RecDesk.
Outdoor Pool
The outdoor pool is scheduled to open June 12. During the initial phase of operations, only pass holders can access the pool for the first hour of daily operations and, in an adjustment to previously announced plans, drop-in use beginning at 1 p.m. until capacity is reached. The outdoor pool will operate separately from the indoor facility this season, and access will be at the outside gate.
Fire
In-person tours of the fire station and education opportunities will again be available by reservation. In-person permit inspections are expected to resume July 1.
Police
In-person tours of the police station and education opportunities will again be available by reservation.
Masks in Public Buildings
In line with current public health guidance, a “masked until you’re vaxxed” policy has been adopted, asking patrons not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings when inside in public buildings.