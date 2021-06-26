OXFORD— The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Community School District has suspended its search for a new superintendent.
Current superintendent Tim Kuehl announced his resignation, effective on Wednesday, June 30, on April 23. Kuehl accepted a shared superintendent’s position with the East Union (Afton) and Murray school districts in southwest Iowa with a Thursday, July 1 start date.
The district’s school board of directors contracted with Cedar Rapids-based Ray and Associates, Inc., an executive leadership search firm, to conduct a search for Kuehl’s replacement. A district-wide survey seeking input from the community was held between May 12 and 28 to determine the top-ten characteristics or skills desired for a new superintendent. In addition, nine invitation-only group meetings were held May 19 and 20 for district employees, community members, and student focus groups to gather further input prior to Ray and Associates screening candidates. The deadline for applications was June 18 with the goal of the firm presenting their top picks to the school board during a special meeting on Monday, June 21.
While Ray and Associates did present preferred applicants for the board’s review, the board opted instead to postpone the search until this fall due to the nature of the final selection process and timing.
“The board knew the timing was going to be a factor in the process before the search firm started but now has become a reality,” said District Communications Director Laurie Haman. The position garnered less than 20 applicants, Haman said. “The timing of trying to get all interview/focus groups (administrators, teachers, students, and community) together during the summer for the interview process has become problematic, and approaching the search in the fall would also open the pool for more candidates.”
The board decided to consider candidates for an interim superintendent position on Wednesday, June 30. However, Haman noted an actual appointment might not occur until early July.