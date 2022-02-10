The Williamsburg boys swim teamrepresent at the 2022 State Meet scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 -12, at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. The Raiders placed fourth out of an eight-team field, qualifying three events.
CCA’s Braxton McGrath was fourth in the 100 butterfly in 51.63 seconds, qualifying on time and breaking his previous record. He also grabbed fifth in the 100 backstroke in 55.76, again qualifying on time. Fellow Clipper Jaxon Strank qualified with a personal best of 53.77, good for fifth.
McGrath, Strank, CCA’s Jack Colvin and Williamsburg’s Hunter Kauffman took fourth in the 200 medley relay in 1:43.74 and qualified for the State Meet, as well.
Coach Jan Severns said the foursome improved on previous times with the performance.
“The 200 freestyle relay of McGrath, Andrew Driscoll, Colvin and Strank just missed a state cut with a new school Record of 1:33.09. It was a very exciting meet with personal bests by almost every athlete achieved with major time drops, I’m very proud of every swimmer’s efforts, they finished off the season in grand style,” said Severns. “Andrew Hawk and Cole Iburg both captured personal bests with great races. Joe Degen finished out his high school swimming career with a personal best in the 200 free as did Nolan Hamerlinck and Nathaniel Crow. Jackson Shea and Braden Yelland showed continued improvement with personal bests in the 200 IM. We are excited to be moving on to state.”
2022 IHSAA District Swimming– Davenport Central HS
200-yard medley relay— 4, Williamsburg, 1:43.74Q.
200-yard freestyle— 11, Nathaniel Crow, 2:04.31. 14, Nolan Hamerlinck, 2:22.74. 15, Joe Degen, 2:27.44.
200-yard IM— 10, Jack Colvin, 2:22.23. 13, Braden Yelland, 2:26.49. 15, Jackson Shea, 2:45.10.
50-yard freestyle— 10, Andrew Driscoll, 23.96. 15, Hunter Kauffman, 25.22. 23, Ben Eschen, 36.29.
100-yard butterfly— 4, Braxton McGrath, 51.63Q. 5, Jaxson Strank, 53.77Q. 14, Shea, 1:08.87.
100-yard freestyle— 14, Kauffman, 56.32. 20, Jacob McDonald, 1:14.45. 21, Hayden Miller, 1:15.03.
500-yard freestyle— 12, Andrew Hawk, 6:47.31. 13, Cole Iburg, 7:31.04.
200-yard freestyle relay— 4, Williamsburg, 1:33.09 (new school record).
100-yard backstroke— 5, McGrath, 55.76Q. 10, Strank, 58.02. 15, Yelland, 1:06.02.
100-yard breaststroke— 7, Colvin, 1:06.52. 10, Driscoll, 1:11.80. 14, Jacob Malloy, 1:19.52.
400-yard freestyle relay— 5, Williamsburg, 3:49.53.
Team scores— 1, Bettendorf, 467.5. 2, Pleasant Valley, 429. 3, Davenport Central, 298.5. 4, Williamsburg, 210. 5, Muscatine, 202. 6, Burlington, 169. 7, Davenport West, 65. 8, Davenport North, 9.