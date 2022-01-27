The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity boys basketball team suffered a second loss of the season, Jan. 18, falling, 73-59, to the Williamsburg Raiders, in Williamsburg. The Raiders gave the Clippers a first loss, 68-64), Dec. 21, in Tiffin.

CCA trailed throughout the game, the Raiders led, 21-13, at the end of the first period and held a slim, 32-30 halftime advantage before outscoring the Clippers, 21-10, in the third for a 53-40 lead entering the final quarter.

Ben Swails led the Creek Boys with 21 points, including five three-point baskets. Kyle Schrepfer and Grant Kruse produced a dozen points each with a pair of three’s from Schrepfer. Brody Clubb led CCA on the boards with nine rebounds while Harrison Rosenberg and Baylin Zimmerman made a trio of steals apiece.

The loss dipped CCA to 9-2 overall, 8-2 in the WaMaC West, while Williamsburg stayed perfect in the west at 11-0 and improved to 12-2 overall.

The Boats sail to South Tama High School Friday, Jan. 28, for a 7:15 p.m. varsity start. CCA rolled by the Trojans, 69-31, at home, on Jan. 7. CCA visits Marion Tuesday, Feb. 1, for a 7:15 p.m. start and host Center Point-Urbana on Friday, Feb. 4, at 7:15 p.m., ahead of a Saturday, Feb. 5, girl-boy doubleheader, at home, against Washington. The varsity boys play at 4:30 p.m.

Williamsburg 73, Clear Creek Amana 59

Scoring— Swails 21, Schrepfer and Kruse 12, Harrison Rosenberg 6, Brody Clubb 4, Josh Loren and Baylin Zimmerman 2.

3-point baskets— Swails 5, Schrepfer 2.

Assists— Schrepfer, Swails, Rosenberg, Kruse 2, Clubb and Zimmerman 1.

Rebounds— Clubb 9, Rosenberg 7, Kruse 3, Schrepfer, Swails, and Zimmerman 2.

Blocks— Schrepfer, Rosenberg, Clubb and Zimmerman 1.

Steals— Rosenberg and Zimmerman 3, Kruse 2, Swails 1.

