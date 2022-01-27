The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity boys basketball team suffered a second loss of the season, Jan. 18, falling, 73-59, to the Williamsburg Raiders, in Williamsburg. The Raiders gave the Clippers a first loss, 68-64), Dec. 21, in Tiffin.
CCA trailed throughout the game, the Raiders led, 21-13, at the end of the first period and held a slim, 32-30 halftime advantage before outscoring the Clippers, 21-10, in the third for a 53-40 lead entering the final quarter.
Ben Swails led the Creek Boys with 21 points, including five three-point baskets. Kyle Schrepfer and Grant Kruse produced a dozen points each with a pair of three’s from Schrepfer. Brody Clubb led CCA on the boards with nine rebounds while Harrison Rosenberg and Baylin Zimmerman made a trio of steals apiece.
The loss dipped CCA to 9-2 overall, 8-2 in the WaMaC West, while Williamsburg stayed perfect in the west at 11-0 and improved to 12-2 overall.
The Boats sail to South Tama High School Friday, Jan. 28, for a 7:15 p.m. varsity start. CCA rolled by the Trojans, 69-31, at home, on Jan. 7. CCA visits Marion Tuesday, Feb. 1, for a 7:15 p.m. start and host Center Point-Urbana on Friday, Feb. 4, at 7:15 p.m., ahead of a Saturday, Feb. 5, girl-boy doubleheader, at home, against Washington. The varsity boys play at 4:30 p.m.
Williamsburg 73, Clear Creek Amana 59
Scoring— Swails 21, Schrepfer and Kruse 12, Harrison Rosenberg 6, Brody Clubb 4, Josh Loren and Baylin Zimmerman 2.
3-point baskets— Swails 5, Schrepfer 2.
Assists— Schrepfer, Swails, Rosenberg, Kruse 2, Clubb and Zimmerman 1.