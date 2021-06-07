NORTH LIBERTY– The Liberty High Lightning softball team dipped to 3-3 on the season after dropping a non-conference doubleheader to the WaMaC West Conference’s Williamsburg Raiders Monday, May 31, at home. The Raiders took game one, 1-0, and won the nightcap, 4-1.
Kara Maiers pitched all eight innings of the opener with 13 strikeouts and gave up three hits. The game was held scoreless through seven innings when the Raiders plated one run in the top of the eighth. Mischa Reiners had two hits, a double and a triple, in the contest.
The Raiders struck with two runs in the top of the first inning in the nightcap and added one run in the fifth. Liberty’s run came in the bottom half of the inning as Kennedy Daugherty drove home Brynlee Slockett with an RBI single. Williamsburg plated one run in the seventh to seal the win. Kinsley Robertson took the loss after seven innings in the circle giving up seven hits and four earned runs. She walked two and struck out eight.
Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic visits the Bolts Thursday, June 10, for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader ahead of a Saturday, June 12, trip to Eddyville-Blakesburg’s Invitational starting at 10 a.m. Cedar Rapids Prairie visits for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader on Tuesday, June 15, and Waterloo East is in town on Wednesday, June 16, for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader.
Williamsburg 1, Liberty High 0
Hits— Mischa Reiners 2, Haley Schroeder 1, Ella McLaughlin 1.
Singles— Schroeder 1, McLaughlin 1.
Doubles— Reiners 1.
Triples— Reiners 1.
Pitching— Kara Maiers (L) 8 IP, 4 hit, 1 earned run, 3 walks, 13 strikeouts.
Williamsburg 4, Liberty High 1
Hits— Kennedy Daugherty 1, Eva Stewart 1, Brynlee Slockett 1.
Singles— Daugherty 1.
Doubles— Stewart 1, Slockett 1.
Runs— Slockett 1.
RBIs— Daugherty 1.
Pitching— Kinsley Robertson (L) 7 IP, 7 hits, 4 earned runs, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts.