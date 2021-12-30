TIFFIN— WaMaC West rival Williamsburg snapped Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) six-game winning streak and perfect record in the 2021-22 season Tuesday, Dec. 21, as the Raiders pulled off a 68-64 win over the Clippers, in Tiffin.
The Boats powered to a 16-11 lead at the end of the first period, bolstered by a pair of three-pointers from Grant Kruse and Kyle Schrepfer. Seven points went up for the Raiders in the second quarter for an 18-16 lead before Brody Clubb scored to tie. The Raiders went on another scoring spree, including a trio of three-point baskets, to go ahead 27-20. Schrepfer, Ben Swails and Gage Freeman evened the game at 27. A basket and free throw from Freeman made it 33-29 in favor of the Clippers at halftime.
Harrison Rosenberg, Schrepfer and Kruse built a 40-33 lead in the third, including Schrepfer’s third three-pointer. CCA took a slim 44-43 advantage into the final period finding themselves trailing, 49-44, after a six-point run by the Raiders. A Kruse three-pointer made it 49-47 as the Clippers continued to trail. A Swails three-bomb made it a 54-53 deficit with 2:44 remaining in the contest while Schrepfer’s fourth and final three-pointer made it 59-56. Late fouls cost the Creek Boys, the Raiders sank seven free throws in the final minute with four in the last 15 seconds.
Kruse led CCA with 15 points, Schrepfer produced 14 and Swails had a ten-point night.
The win improved the Raiders’ record to 7-1, CCA dipped to 6-1.
Benton Community hosts CCA at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, while South Tama visits at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7. The Creek Boys seek revenge against the Raiders in a Tuesday, Jan. 18, rematch at Williamsburg.