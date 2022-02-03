2021-2022 Williamsburg Raiders Men’s Swim Team (L to R): Nathaniel Crow, Braxton McGrath, Jacob Malloy, Jaxon Strank, Jack Colvin, Andrew Hawk, Ben Eschen, Joe Degen, Cole Iburg, Hunter Kauffman, Jackson Shea, Andy Driscoll, Jacob McDonald, Nolan Hamerlinck, Braden Yelland, Hayden Miller
Last week was the first week with a full roster since the beginning of January, and what a difference it made! The boys showed up and swam their best times, capturing a second place finish in the Cedar Rapids Washington Invite Tuesday, Jan. 25, and a fourth place finish (out of eight) in the North Central Conference Meet Saturday, Jan. 29 at Grinnell College.
Another Raider swim record bit the dust, this time Braxton McGrath, Andy Driscoll, Jack Colvin, and Jaxon Strank teamed up to beat the 2002 200 Free Relay by 2.4 seconds at Conference.
McGrath and Strank took gold and silver respectively in the 100 Butterfly with McGrath capturing Silver in the 100 Backstroke and Strank a Silver in the 200 IM as well in the Conference meet. Other podium visits at Conference were made by the 200 IM Relay of McGrath, Colvin, Strank and Hunter Kauffman (Silver), Nathaniel Crow (6th) in the 200 Free, Colvin (5th) in the 200 IM, Braden Yelland (8th in the 200 IM), Driscoll (7th) in the 50 Free, and the 400 Free Relay team of Yelland, Kauffman, Nolan Hamerlinck, and Driscoll (8th). This was a great meet for us in preparation for Districts and State and the results of all their hard work is paying off!
The Raiders travel to Davenport Central Saturday, Feb. 5 for their District Meet starting at noon. Tickets for 2022 district meets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 through the Tickets page on the IHSAA website. All sites will utilize digital tickets through IHSAA partner HomeTown Ticketing. The Raiders will square off against Bettendorf, Burlington, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Muscatine, and Pleasant Valley.
The fastest 32 individual swimmers and 24 relay teams from district competition will qualify for state competition. The state meet is currently scheduled for Feb. 11-12 at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation & Wellness Center in Iowa City.