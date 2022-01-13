DES MOINES — Williamsburg’s boys swim team won a Saturday, Jan. 8 invitational hosted by Des Moines Hoover High School. The Raiders topped the three-team field with 446 points besting Sioux City (343) and Hoover (122).
The meet was a great success, said Coach Jan Severns, with multiple first-time swims, multiple medal winners, and several personal best times for the Raiders. The 200-freestyle featured gold medalist Nathaniel Crow with an eight-second time drop for a 2:07.93 finish, Andrew Hawk earning a bronze medal, and Joe Degen recording a personal best in the event.
Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) Braxton McGrath won multiple gold medals including a season best performance of 55.91 seconds in the 100-backstroke. Fellow Clipper Jaxon Strank also earned multiple gold medals including a season best 24.01 seconds performance in the 50-freestyle.
“Really, an excellent effort by the entire team,” Severns said.
Other notable efforts, she said, included a “stunning anchor leg” in the winning 200-medley relay by Hunter Kauffman, Andy Driscoll dropping time in the 50-freestyle, and Jackson Shea medaling in the 100-fly and 200-individual medley events.
In addition to McGrath and Strank, CCA’s Nolan Hamerlinck, Hayden Miller, Jack Colvin, and Cole Iburg swim with the Raiders through a program sharing agreement.
The Raiders take on Vinton-Shellsburg in a Tuesday, Jan. 18 dual meet at the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School in Vinton at 4:30 p.m. and travel to Burlington Thursday, Jan. 20 for a 6:00 p.m. dual meet ahead of a Tuesday, Jan. 25 invitational at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.