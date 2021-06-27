CEDAR RAPIDS — Mother Nature struck out Liberty High’s varsity softball and baseball doubleheaders Friday, June 25, at Cedar Rapids Kennedy when a very light rain turned into a deluge.
The softball games had been moved up to a 4:45 p.m. start time, and game one was deemed complete with the Cougars defeating Liberty 3-1 after plating two runs in the bottom of the first inning, and one in the fourth. The Lightning’s sole run came in the top of the sixth. Official stats were not available as of this reporter’s deadline. Game two was tentatively scheduled for Monday, June 28, depending upon the availability of umpires.
At the south end of the Kennedy athletic complex, four innings were played (with a 5:00 p.m. start time) before the field was rendered unplayable. Liberty took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Brody Fishman nailed a lead-off triple and came home on a passed ball, and a Cody Schroeder double drove TJ Kimm home. Kennedy answered with one run in the bottom of the inning, and made it a 4-2 contest with three runs in the second. Jack Funke doubled to lead off for Liberty in the top of the third inning and was joined on base by Kimm (who walked and was replaced by courtesy runner Evan Chandler), and Schroeder (who bunted his way to first). Noah Kirk walked, bringing Funke home while Chandler scored on a passed ball for a 5-4 Liberty lead. The Cougars tied with one run scored, two men on base, and two outs.
Funke, who smacked a base hit, made it 6-5 in top of the fourth. As the rain intensified, Funke ran the muddy base paths to score on an RBI double from Kimm.
As of deadline, no date or time had been announced for continuation of the game, and playing the nightcap.