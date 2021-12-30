IOWA CITY— The Iowa City West High bowling teams fell to Dubuque Senior Monday, Dec. 20, at home, in the final meet of 2021.
Senior’s varsity boys won 2,969 to 2.498 with Hunter Winner winning with 482 and Ryan Bys leading the West High squad with 398. The junior varsity (JV) boys fell to the Rams, 2,152 to 1,853, with seniors Cael Patters victorious with 420 and David Jang leading the Trojans with 289.
The Rams’ varsity girls won, 2,781 to 1,840, with Dubuque’s Mackenzie Lang winning with 389. West’s Jade Ritchey led with 293. West’s JV girls fell, 2,081 to 1.434, with five girls instead of the usual six, with the Rams’ Mady Arrington winning with 305, while Andrea Belding led West with 222.
The Trojans host Waterloo West Friday, Jan. 7, at 3:15 p.m. and Waterloo East on Friday, Jan. 14, at 3:15 p.m.
Varsity boys
Dubuque Senior 2,969, Iowa City West 2,498
West High individuals— Bys 398, Alexander Rohm 355, Declan Bunn 327, Kolby Ripperton 313, Adam McLean 305, Nate Gudenkauf 229.
JV boys
Dubuque Senior 2,152, Iowa City West 1,853
West High individuals— Jang 289, Caden Noeller 263, Jack Dorale 234, Thomas Gibson 224, CJ Dunning 222, Max Whitehead 221.
Varsity girls
Dubuque Senior 2,781 Iowa City West 1,840
West High individuals—Ritchey 293, Kaylen Brackett 245, Alexa King 228, Whitney Noeller 225, Isabelle Mehmen 196, Kaitlyn Trimpe 174.
JV girls
Dubuque Senior 2.081, Iowa City West 1.434
West High individuals— Belding 222, Sami Cranston 220, Jacob Watkinson 195, Florence He-Ye 175, Makenna Vonderhaar 153.