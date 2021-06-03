NORTH LIBERTY– Work on the next phase of Ranshaw Way (Highway 965) construction, under general contractor Peterson Contractors, Inc., is expected to begin June 7.
The initial phase consists of shoulder work to prepare temporary pavement in what is currently the gravel shoulder. During this phase, lasting a couple weeks, Ranshaw Way remains open to two-way traffic, though the speed limit through the construction zone will be reduced to 25 m.p.h. and there may be occasional delays, and all intersections and entrances from the road remain open. Traffic will be shifted to allow the contractor to work safely on the shoulder.
The completed work, from Zeller Street to Hawkeye Drive, looks much like previous phases: widening the road to five lanes, adding trail, sidewalk and landscaping, and moving utilities underground. The project also adds a pedestrian underpass south of the Golf View intersection. The improvements, while disruptive during construction, make travel in and around North Liberty easier. A discussion of the project from earlier this year is available on the website.
Drivers are asked to use caution around the work site, allow extra travel time, and find alternative routes when possible. Details and updates on this and other North Liberty construction projects are available at northlibertyiowa.org/projects. Subscribe to updates and other emails at northlibertyiowa.org/subscribe.
Once the project is awarded to a general contractor, a notice will be issued inviting interested parties to meet the contractor’s representatives, the project’s engineer for the city, as well as learn more and ask questions, likely online.