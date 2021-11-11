TIFFiN— Graduation in May took a toll on the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity boys basketball program with 11 seniors raising the anchor and sailing off to the next chapter of their lives. The Clippers lost Bryce Skow, Brock Reade, Mason Slaymaker, Tanner Webb, Taylor Christensen, Christian Withrow, Mike Potter, Quinn Karstens, Ryan Navara, Ryan Detert and T.J. Hansen.
Withrow led the team with 440 points last season with 253 from Navara, 225 from Potter and 214 from Reade as the team racked up a 17-5 record overall, and 16-2 showing to win the WaMaC West Division. CCA’s season ended in the first round of Class 3A Substate 6 postseason play as Grinnell pulled off a 69-58 win.
Head Coach Brandon Clubb, in his sixth year with the Boats, returns but one starter from last year’s crew– Kyle Schrepfer. A senior, Schrepfer is a 6-1 guard who averaged 11 points per game, pulled down 45 rebounds, made 42 assists, and pulled off 33 steals. Also back is senior Ben Swails, a 6-3 guard who averaged seven points per game, pulled down 49 rebounds, made 18 assists and had 18 steals.
Seniors Baylin Zimmerman and Grant Kruse saw varsity time last season with Zimmerman a 6-4 forward, Kruse a 6-1 guard. New to the varsity ranks is freshman Brody Clubb, a 6-3 forward.
The season opens on Friday, Dec. 3 with a visit from WaMaC East rival Solon and a 7:15 p.m. varsity start. The Boats seek revenge for last year’s loss to Grinnell visiting the Tigers on Thursday, Dec. 9, in a non-conference matchup, and wraps up the regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at home, as Benton Community visits.
2021-22 Clear Creek Amana varsity boys basketball schedule (subject to change)
Friday, Dec. 3 HOME vs. Solon 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 HOME vs. Maquoketa 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9 AT Grinnell 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10 AT Mount Vernon 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14 AT Independence 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17 AT Center Point-Urbana 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 HOME vs. Williamsburg 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4 AT Benton Community 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7 HOME vs. South Tama 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11 AT Vinton-Shellsburg 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14 HOME vs. Beckman Catholic 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 AT Williamsburg 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21 HOME vs. Independence 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22 AT Burlington 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 HOME vs. Vinton-Shellsburg 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28 AT South Tama 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1 AT Marion 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4 HOME vs. Center Point-Urbana 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5 HOME vs. Washington (IA) 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11 AT West Delaware 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 HOME vs. Benton Community 7:15 p.m.