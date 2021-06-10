NORTH LIBERTY– North Liberty’s Red Fern Dog Park reopened with a ceremonial unleashing of dogs (and words from a few humans).
The park is available for use by public pass holders. The passes, at a prorated cost for 2021 of $30 for residents of North Liberty and $34 for those outside city limits, are available at northlibertyiowa.org/dogparkpass.
Red Fern Dog Park, 980 North Liberty Rd., is a 5.1-acre park with sections open to all dogs and one reserved for small dogs, those 18 inches or shorter at the shoulder. Currently, the park features interior trails and park shelters. Future plans include adding agility equipment, park benches and permanent donor recognition (contact the Johnson County Dog Park Action Committee with questions about how you can contribute).
Revenue from the passes is used for the maintenance costs associated with a heavily used park grass, as well as to offset park development costs and for planned amenities and future dog park projects and events. If you, your business, or employer desire to make an additional donation to the park or become a sponsor, donations are being facilitated by the Johnson County Dog Park Action Committee.
Red Fern Dog Park was recommended by the Parks and Recreation Commission and accepted by the City Council in 2019 after public input and discussion, because the name invokes a love of dogs, nature and classic literature with its reference to the classic book “Where the Red Fern Grows,” and was uniquely able to pull together the park’s purpose, location and North Liberty’s connection to the UNESCO City of Literature.