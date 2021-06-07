NORTH LIBERTY– A small group gathered at the Ridgewood Cemetery, in North Liberty, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, to honor and remember the men and women who died in military service to our nation, fighting to preserve our freedom.
Brent Freerks, Commander of American Legion Bicentennial Post 1976 in North Liberty, gave a short speech before the traditional rifle salute and the playing of “Taps.” Freerks spoke of Army Specialist Cindy Beaudoin, a 19-year-old medic with the Connecticut National Guard’s 142nd Medical Company. Spc. Beaudoin was killed just hours after President George H. W. Bush declared a ceasefire ending the Gulf War when the vehicle she was riding in struck a landmine. As her unit was loading up to join the ground invasion, she gave a letter written to her parents to her friend and platoon leader Sgt. Bob Jacovino in case she didn’t return.
"I did not come here to be a hero," she wrote. "I came here because my country needed me to be here. As much as I hate being so far away from home, I am proud to serve my country. I am here with thousands of other soldiers helping to bring down a very deranged tyrant... if I should die while helping to achieve this, then I did not die in vain.”
She did not die in vain, Freerks said, “Nor did any of the other Americans we honor on Memorial Day. No matter what critics say about America, can a nation that produces such remarkable men and women be anything but a force for good? Can we do more to create a country that is worthy of such sacrifice? War is often not the best policy, but the heroes that wars produce are the best of America.”