NORTH LIBERTY — On August 10, 2020, a Derecho of historic strength carved a path of destruction across the state of Iowa largely following the Hwy. 30 corridor. One estimate puts the winds, believed to have been as high as 140 mph (equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane) at one point, to have done at least $7.5 billion in damage from its point of origin in far western Iowa to its end in Indiana. The figure accounts for structural damage and crop damage. However, trees also took the brunt with an estimated four million trees impacted.
Emma Hanigan, a State Urban Forester with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources told the Washington Post in an Oct. 17, 2020, interview at least half of the trees in Cedar Rapids were either destroyed or heavily damaged. “It takes so long to regain that tree cover,” she said. “We’re going to see impacts 30 years from now from this storm.”
While Cedar Rapids took the storm’s worst, damage was also seen to the south including North Liberty where many trees were also impacted.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, the City of North Liberty hosted a tree care workshop and planting event in Centennial Park to continue the process of replacing trees that were lost. A $5,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Derecho Community Forestry Grant Program netted 32 trees to be planted in parks throughout North Liberty.
Overall, the program, funded through a $250,000 appropriation by the Iowa Legislature, will fund projects across the 27 counties impacted with an estimated 2,484 trees.
During the event attendees learned a little bit about how to properly plant a new tree and care for it before Parks Deptartment personnel deployed to five other parks (Beaver Kreek Park, Broadmoor, Fox Run Pond, Penn Meadows Park, and at the Meade Barn) to plant a tree. A “diverse population” of trees are being planted in North Liberty through the dollar-for-dollar grant including shingle oak, hornbeam, honey locust, and maple among other varieties.
Hannigan, who was present at the event, said “We’re just really excited to replant across the state with that appropriation and great partners - cities giving a one-to-one (dollar-for-dollar) match, having volunteers…everybody’s time and work that’s going into this to make it all happen, it’s really neat and inspiring,” She added, “I’m glad the city is looking at diversity. As we lose trees to the Emerald Ash Borer and we have more invasive pests, it’s important that we plant a lot of different trees. And this project is a great example of having diverse species planted throughout the community.”