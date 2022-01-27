The North Liberty Fire Department (NLFD) had another record year for responses. According to the department, 1,648 calls for service were received in 2021, up from 1,477 in 2020 for a 10% increase.
Emergency Medical Services (EMS) runs accounted for 945 calls, or 57% of the alarms received. The NLFD provides initial treatment and basic life support prior to the arrival of the Johnson County Ambulance Service (JCAS). 80% of all alarms were within the city limits. The NLFD also responds to Penn and Madison townships and provides mutual aid to neighboring communities with automatic aid agreements in-place for incidents on I-380 with Coralville and Swisher (Jefferson-Monroe Twp. Fire Dept.) Auto aid is also employed with other area departments for structure fires. In 2021 the NLFD provided mutual aid 102 times, and received mutual aid from other departments 109 times, such as at a July 2021 structure fire, which brought units from Solon, Coralville, Swisher, Tiffin, and Iowa City.
The department has transitioned from all-volunteer to a combination of paid-per-call (volunteers), part-time, and full-time staff with part-time firefighters on duty at the station Sunday evening through Friday morning.
Fire Chief Brian Platz, the department’s first full time Chief, has requested additional paid staff with an eye toward expanding the part-time firefighters program, and increasing the fulltime staff. Chief Platz presented his budget request for the next fiscal year (FY 23, starting July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023) to the City Council Tuesday, Jan. 18 during the first budget work session. Chief Platz hopes to add a fulltime firefighter and additional parttime firefighters to cover Friday evenings and Sunday days at a cost of $1,002,488. As an alternative, the NLFD is pursuing a SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant for up to three fulltime firefighters. SAFER grants were created by the federal government (administered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide funding directly to fire departments in an effort to help them increase or maintain the number of trained firefighters available in their communities. According to FEMA the goal of the grants is to enhance the local fire departments’ abilities to comply with the staffing, response, and operational standards established by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) through NFPA 1710 (Organization and Deployment of Fire Suppression Operations, Emergency Medical Operations, and Special Operations to the Public by Career Fire Departments) and NFPA 1720 (same topics, but for volunteer fire departments). While the NFPA is a non-governmental entity with no regulatory authority, NFPA standards have been widely adopted throughout the building trades, the fire service, and emergency response in general.
Ultimately the goal is to reduce the time from receipt of the alarm to getting the trucks on the road, reducing travel time when possible, and having adequate staff on the scene to safely handle the incident in as efficient a process as possible.
If the grant is awarded in its entirety, the three positions would be fully funded for three years. City Administrator Ryan Heiar told the council if the grant is successful the budgeted funds would be saved, and the City would then have three years to plan financially for those firefighter positions. Heiar noted the grant would allow for immediate hiring, and the budget request was “the fallback position” should the grant not be approved.”
Councilman Brian Wayson asked the Chief if the command staff was still responding frequently to daytime calls as they are in the station during the day. Platz said they were and, “This is certainly part of the evolution we expected, but you’ve seen the call volume we ended up having this last year, and we do spend quite a bit of our time during the day running out the door, somedays more than others.” The NLFD averages 4.5 calls per day. “It is impactful,” Platz said on the command staff and added they would continue to work on their staffing plan with a goal of a three-firefighter crew on duty 24-7. “We just keep chipping away at that year after year.”
Platz himself responded on 600 calls in 2021, but explained he wasn’t always out on a truck, but sometimes was staffing the station in the event of a second call being dispatched during an incident, which happened 28.4% of the time. He also further explained the intent behind the three fulltime firefighters stating they would work a 24 hour shift with 48 hours off ensuring one would always be on duty at the station. They would also have a supervisory role overseeing the parttime crew, currently 13-strong, with two on duty per shift.
The Chief also noted the department lost 13 seasoned veterans in the past year, many from burn out with the high call volumes. He expressed his empathy toward them as well as concerns of the even greater burden placed on the remaining core. Platz also stressed even with the addition of more paid firefighters, the volunteers (paid per call) will still be greatly needed.
“We’ve tried to roll up our sleeves and put band aids on this for a number of years. Everybody there has really indicated a desire to figure this out, but we just find ourselves in a situation where it’s just too much and we know we have to start paying people to do what we do.”
The NLFD is still actively recruiting new members with information available on the department’s website at https://northlibertyiowa.org/departments/fire.