AMANA– The Amana Colonies announced Rhubarbfest for Saturday, June 5. Foods and drinks in the Colonies features rhubarb all day long with unique recipes and delicious favorites. Some features are in limited supply, don't miss out.
Shopping specials featured on the weekend include some specials on kitchen and wine items, and features on pink quilts and fabrics. Find a brochure with details at the Visitors Center, in Amana. The annual event was on hiatus for a few years, but returns in 2021 for all to enjoy.
For more information, call the Amana Visitors Center at 319-622-7622.