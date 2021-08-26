OXFORD — A small crowd gathered at a railroad crossing on a gravel road east of Oxford. As they set up tripods and checked their cameras and smartphones, conversation centered around chasing “the Big Boy,” or “844 (steam locomotives owned and operated by the Union Pacific railroad).”
“This time, they’re gonna use the Honduran whistle,” one young train enthusiast, or “railfan” said.
“What’s wrong with the usual one?” asked another.
“It sounds like (expletive).” To make his case, he produced his smartphone with a video recorded earlier in the day.
“Yeah, it does.”
Not long after, the somewhat different sounding whistle of a steam locomotive could be heard off to the west. Within minutes, a headlight was visible with a cloud of black coal smoke billowing out above it.
The 6988 was on the move and coming fast.
As it neared the crossing, the required two long blasts, one short, and one more long was sounded via the whistle as camera shutters clicked away and video cameras and smartphones recorded the spectacle. A crewman on the locomotive waved to the enthusiastic railfans, as did many in the passenger cars that followed.
And then, it was gone with a more common diesel-electric locomotive on the rear of the short train.
Quickly, many of the railfans packed up and headed out, hoping to race the train to another vantage point for yet another shot of it as it rolled east toward Iowa City.
In downtown Oxford riders for the next run checked in and lined up.
“When’s it coming back?” someone asked. The answer came in the form of the diesel blowing its horn for a nearby crossing. After the train had stopped with the massive 6988 sitting just clear of Augusta Avenue, volunteers helped passengers step off while the train crew readied for the next trip east.
“I need a little help,” said Bill Nelson, a volunteer conductor with the Iowa Interstate Railroad (IAIS). He picked Kaden Trunkhill, a young boy from Belle Plaine. Nelson pulled a genuine engineer’s hat from his pocket and placed it on Trunkhill’s head before holding the microphone to his bullhorn in front of the boy’s mouth and asking him to give the traditional command.
“All aboard!” an enthusiastic Trunkhill yelled.
With everybody seated the train at first backed up past a bridge over a small creek before charging forward, whistling for the crossing, and departing for Iowa City.
Five times the 6988 pulled it’s consist of 1930s-vintage passenger coaches, two executive passenger cars, a tank car full of water, a box car with spare parts and mobile repair shop, and IAIS 700 – the diesel, which pulled the train back to Oxford. The trips, on Saturday, August 21 were made as a fundraiser for the Oxford Fire Department and the Oxford First Responders. 6988 was in Oxford in 2019 for the town’s Sesquicentennial celebration and also pulled excursions for the firefighters and first responders.
The star of the show (and the reason for the railfans’ excitement), the 6988, is a Chinese QJ steam locomotive built in 1985 at the Datong Locomotive Works in China for service on the Ji Tong Railway. The Railroad Development Corporation (RDC), the parent company of the Iowa Interstate Railroad, purchased the 6988 and sister locomotive 7081 in 2006. The pair were overhauled and modified to meet Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) regulations before being shipped to Houston, Texas. In late August of 2006 the steamers were seen on test runs based out of Iowa City before being based in Rock Island for excursion runs. In 2011, the 6988 was further “Americanized” by undergoing a cosmetic overhaul to make her look more like a typical American steam locomotive, such as would have run on the IAIS’s mainline, formerly the Chicago, Rock Island & Pacific (Rock Island) into the 1950s before dieselization was complete on the railroad.
By 2013 however, RDC was discontinuing the steam program due to liability and insurance concerns, particularly with the use of volunteer personnel. In response the non-profit Central States Steam Preservation Association was formed in 2014, and the locomotives, which still bear IAIS markings and operate on IAIS trackage, were donated by the railroad.
After resting overnight at the IAIS’s railyard near Homestead, the 6988 took its train east to Wilton where a similar event was held with trips benefiting the Wilton Fire Department.
The 6988, named “The Iowa Bolt,” will pull short passenger trains out of Des Moines over the Labor Day Weekend in support of Operation Lifesaver, a nationwide campaign to promote safety around railroad tracks. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Science Center of Iowa’s website: