CLINTON— Clinton’s River Kings took a 7-2 weather-shortened (five-innings) non-conference varsity baseball game from the Liberty High Lightning Tuesday, June 22, in Clinton.
The Kings plated two runners in the bottom of the first, one in the second, and four in the fifth for the victory. Cody Schroeder led the Bolts with two hits including a double while Noah Kirk hammered out a solo homerun. Ian Gates pitched three innings giving up three hits and three earned runs with a pair of walks and four strikeouts with Jacob Turgasen pitching two innings with three hits and four runs (one earned), walking one, and striking out two.
The loss put the Lightning at 14-9 as Clinton improved to 9-12.
Clinton 7, Liberty High 2
Hits — Cody Schroeder 2, Brody Fishman 1, Jack Funke 1, Noah Kirk 1, Evan Chandler 1
Singles — Fishman 1, Funke 1, Schroeder 1, Chandler 1
Doubles — Schroeder 1
Homerun — Kirk 1
Runs —Schroeder 1, Kirk 1
RBI — Kirk 1, Chandler 1
Pitching — Ian Gates 3.0 IP, 3 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts. Jacob Turgasen 2.0 IP, 3 hits, 4 runs (1 earned), 1 walk, 2 strikeouts