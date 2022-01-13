Saints dodge Lightning North Liberty Leader Jan 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORTH LIBERTY— The Liberty High varsity girls basketball team suffered their second loss in a row on Jan. 7 as Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic topped them, 59-47, at home.Avery Gaudet led Liberty with 14 points, Jasmine Barney produced 13 and Ava Meyer had 11 with 11 rebounds.Liberty dropped to 6-4 on the season, No. 8 in Class 4A Xavier improved to 8-3.The Bolts head to Waterloo East Friday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m., welcome Waterloo West at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, and host Cedar Rapids Prairie Friday, Jan. 21, in a girl-boy doubleheader at 6 p.m.Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic 59, Liberty High 47Scoring— Gaudet 14, Barney 13, Meyer 11, Madeline Casey, Bella Tafolla, and Brynlee Slockett 3.3-point baskets— Meyer 2, Gaudet, Barney, Casey, and Tafolla 1.Assists— Barney 2, Gaudet and Meyer 1.Rebounds— Meyer 11, Barney 5 Gaudet, Kennedy Daugherty, Casey, Kinsley Robertson, Libby Allen, Slockett, and Mischa Reiners 1.Blocks— Barney 2, Slockett 1.Steals— Barney and Daugherty 2, Robertson, and Allen 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition North Liberty Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBoone resigns as chamber director: Tension with city officials citedThis week's Athletes of the Week are...Anamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Winter sportsAnamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Spring sportsFaçade project showing progress for 2021 and beyondAxe-cade opens doors downtownAnamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Summer sportsSledding Hill in uptown MV popular destination this weekARTS - Bijou Movie Theater crew weathers pandemic, looking forward to movies aheadCity holds chamber allocation over RAGBRAI funds Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.