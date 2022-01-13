NORTH LIBERTY— The Liberty High varsity girls basketball team suffered their second loss in a row on Jan. 7 as Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic topped them, 59-47, at home.

Avery Gaudet led Liberty with 14 points, Jasmine Barney produced 13 and Ava Meyer had 11 with 11 rebounds.

Liberty dropped to 6-4 on the season, No. 8 in Class 4A Xavier improved to 8-3.

The Bolts head to Waterloo East Friday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m., welcome Waterloo West at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, and host Cedar Rapids Prairie Friday, Jan. 21, in a girl-boy doubleheader at 6 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic 59, Liberty High 47

Scoring— Gaudet 14, Barney 13, Meyer 11, Madeline Casey, Bella Tafolla, and Brynlee Slockett 3.

3-point baskets— Meyer 2, Gaudet, Barney, Casey, and Tafolla 1.

Assists— Barney 2, Gaudet and Meyer 1.

Rebounds— Meyer 11, Barney 5 Gaudet, Kennedy Daugherty, Casey, Kinsley Robertson, Libby Allen, Slockett, and Mischa Reiners 1.

Blocks— Barney 2, Slockett 1.

Steals— Barney and Daugherty 2, Robertson, and Allen 1.

Recommended for you