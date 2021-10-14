Gage Freeman and Tyler Steines do battle with Cedar Rapids Xavier Saints Friday, Oct. 8, at Xavier High School, in Cedar Rapids. The Saints snapped CCA’s streak of one-point road wins by sinking the Boats, 34-7.
Ben Swails ignores Xavier’s Grant Reasner looking for a receiver downfield Friday, Oct. 8, at Xavier High School, in Cedar Rapids. The Saints snapped CCA’s streak of one-point road wins by sinking the Boats, 34-7.
Blaine Stockman moves into position for a pass from Ben Swails Friday, Oct. 8, at Xavier High School, in Cedar Rapids. The Saints snapped CCA’s streak of one-point road wins by sinking the Boats, 34-7.
CEDAR RAPIDS— The streak of one-point, road, wonder wins was broken Friday, Oct. 8, as the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Clippers fell, 34-7, to Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic High School at Saints Field, in Cedar Rapids. The Clippers pulled off one-point wins over Marion (36-35), Liberty High (31-30) and Cedar Rapids Washington (20-19), but faced a formidable foe in the Saints. Xavier struck first with 7:22 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead and hit again seven seconds into the second quarter to go up 14-0. The Saints’ third score came with just shy of three minutes left in the first half for a 21-0 halftime advantage.
Xavier’s lead increased to 28-0 with 9:13 to go in the third, but with 4:36 remaining in the period Ben Swails found Harrison Rosenberg to put the Creek Boys on the scoreboard. Grant Kruse executed the point after kick and the Saints’ lead was trimmed to 28-7. Clipper defense prevented further Xavier touchdowns, but the Saints did score a pair of field goals; one with 15 seconds left in the period and the second with 5:54 remaining in the contest.
Swails completed 17-31 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown. Gage Freeman was CCA’s leading rusher with seven carries for 53 yards while Rosenberg racked up 11 carries for 118 yards and the solitary score.
Defensive stats were not available as of our deadline.
The loss dipped the Clippers to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in Class 4A District 4, good for second place behind the Saints 6-1, 3-0. Pella (3-4, 2-1) visits for Senior Night on Friday, Oct. 15, with the freshmen kicking off at 4:45 p.m. and the varsity following at 7:30 p.m. The regular season ends on the road at Newton (5-2, 1-2) on Friday, Oct. 22.
Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic 34 Clear Creek Amana 7
Passing— Ben Swails 17-31-147-1-0.
Rushing— Gage Freeman 7-53-0, Xavier Williams 4-7-0, Swails 12-5, Jackson Schmidt 1-1.
Receiving— Harrison Rosenberg 11-118-1, Andrew Schlemme 1-14-0, Jackson Stevens 4-12-0, Freeman 1-3-0.