TIFFIN— Last year the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity baseball team knocked off Davenport Assumption Catholic High School 12-3 at Modern Woodman Park, the home of the Quad Cities River Bandits in a Class 3A Substate Final for the chance to go to the State Tournament. This year, the teams met again, however it was in the Second Round of Substate action, and the Knights were the higher seed, meaning they would host the contest. But, without lights on their diamond, no other diamond available, and the IHSAA unwilling to move the 7 p.m. game time up to ensure enough daylight; the contest was held at CCA with the Clippers in the role of “visitor” on Monday, July 19.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, the home field advantage wasn’t enough to sustain them as the Knights vanquished them 16-6 in five innings.
The Creek Boys got an early morale boost in the top of the first inning as Parker Smith led off with a single, and made it to second base on an error before coming home on a Sam Young single for a quick 1-0 lead. The Knights quickly answered with a run in the bottom of the inning and racked up four more before Coach Nick Zumsande pulled Josh Loren off the mound and moved Caleb Allan in to pitch. Assumption proved particularly pesky, loading the bases, and scoring two more runs, prompting a third pitching change as Cooper Hoffman took to the bump and gave up a two-RBI single for a 9-1 deficit at the inning’s end.
Hoffman got a little revenge in the top of the second as he brought in Reece Hoffman on an RBI groundout, but the Creek Boys still trailed 9-2. Assumption added three runs in the bottom of the inning prompting yet another pitching change by the Clippers as Sam Young stepped up to the mound. But the change didn’t phase the Knights, who added two more runs making it a 14-2 ballgame. Reece Hoffman drove in Brock Reade in the top of the third, but the “Boats” left three men stranded as they trailed by 11 runs. It was another two-run effort from Assumption in the bottom of the third for a 14-3 lead while CCA was held scoreless in the top of the fourth. Smith singled but was gunned down at second base.
Cooper Hoffman issued two strikeouts in the bottom of the fourth, limiting the damage, and setting the table for a hoped-for do-or-die rally in the top of the fifth. Jack Downes, Stirlen Roberson, and Reece Hoffman singled with an extra base for Hoffman while Blaine Stockman hammered a double. Roberson, Stockman, and Downes’ courtesy runner, Ben Swails, all crossed the plate for a three-run effort to make it a 16-6 ballgame. Assumption’s Jackson Wohlers, the second pitcher for the Knights, got the better of Reade for the third and final out to end the game under the mercy rule.
CCA’s season ended at 16-17 while Assumption improved to 25-13 as they faced Central DeWitt in the Finals on Wednesday, July 21 in Muscatine. The Sabers chewed up the Knights 6-1 to advance to the 2021 State Tournament.
It was the final performance for seniors Reade, Cooper Hoffman, Evan Aisenbrey, Ryan Detert, Tyler Loren, and Treyton Bickel.
Davenport Assumption 16, Clear Creek Amana 6
Hits — Reese Hoffman 3, Parker Smith 2, Jack Downes 2, Stirlen Roberson 2, Sam Young 1, Brock Reade 1, Blaine Stockman 1
Singles — Hoffman 3, Downes 2, Roberson 2, Smith 1, Young 1, Reade 1
Doubles — Smith 1, Stockman 1
Runs —Smith 1, Reade 1, Roberson 1, Hoffman 1, Stockman 1, Ben Swails 1
RBI — Young 2, Hoffman 2, Stockman 1, Josh Loren 1
Pitching — Sam Young 3.00 IP, 3 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts. Josh Loren 0.67 IP, 5 hits, 8 earned runs, 3 walks, 1 strikeout. Cooper Hoffman 0.33 IP, 4 hits, 5 earned runs, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts. Caleb Allan 0 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts