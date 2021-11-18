Scarlet Martin dives in for the 200-yard freestyle Oct. 19, at home, against City High on Senior Night. Martin won both the preliminary heat and finals of the 100-yard butterfly in 53.41 and 53.44 seconds at the 2021 State Swimming and Diving Meet, in Marshalltown, and led off for the winning 400-yard freestyle relay with Makala Hajek, Olivia Taeger and Jade Roghair.
Jade Roghair, shown earlier this season against CR Jefferson, took third place in the 200-yard freestyle event at the 2021 State Swimming and Diving Meet, in Marshalltown. Roghair teamed with Olivia Taeger, Lauren Trent and Scarlet Martin for the second-place 200-yard freestyle relay, and with Makala Hajek, Taeger and Martin for the winning 400-yard relay.
Scarlet Martin dives in for the 200-yard freestyle Oct. 19, at home, against City High on Senior Night. Martin won both the preliminary heat and finals of the 100-yard butterfly in 53.41 and 53.44 seconds at the 2021 State Swimming and Diving Meet, in Marshalltown, and led off for the winning 400-yard freestyle relay with Makala Hajek, Olivia Taeger and Jade Roghair.
Jade Roghair, shown earlier this season against CR Jefferson, took third place in the 200-yard freestyle event at the 2021 State Swimming and Diving Meet, in Marshalltown. Roghair teamed with Olivia Taeger, Lauren Trent and Scarlet Martin for the second-place 200-yard freestyle relay, and with Makala Hajek, Taeger and Martin for the winning 400-yard relay.
MARSHALLTOWN— The Iowa City West High and Liberty High Trojan-Bolts competed in the 2021 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) State Swimming and Diving Meet, in Marshalltown, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 and 13 taking third place in the one-class tournament.
Scarlet Martin won the preliminary heat of the 100-yard butterfly in 53.41 seconds and won the finals in 53.44. Martin led off for the winning 400-yard freestyle relay with Makala Hajek, Olivia Taeger and Jade Roghair. The foursome won in 3:32.29, just 8.56 seconds shy of the state record set last year by Martin, Roghair, Taeger and Aurora Roghair.
Roghair took third in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:52.58 and teamed with Taeger, Lauren Trent and Martin for the second-place 200-yard freestyle relay with a total time of 1:37.14.
Sam Klein took third in the one-meter diving event with a total score of 462.00 points.
For the Trojan-Bolt seniors, the conclusion of the meet brought down the curtain on four years of being undefeated in dual meets, four conference championships, and four regional championships.