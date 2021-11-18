MARSHALLTOWN— The Iowa City West High and Liberty High Trojan-Bolts competed in the 2021 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) State Swimming and Diving Meet, in Marshalltown, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 and 13 taking third place in the one-class tournament.

Scarlet Martin won the preliminary heat of the 100-yard butterfly in 53.41 seconds and won the finals in 53.44. Martin led off for the winning 400-yard freestyle relay with Makala Hajek, Olivia Taeger and Jade Roghair. The foursome won in 3:32.29, just 8.56 seconds shy of the state record set last year by Martin, Roghair, Taeger and Aurora Roghair.

Roghair took third in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:52.58 and teamed with Taeger, Lauren Trent and Martin for the second-place 200-yard freestyle relay with a total time of 1:37.14.

Sam Klein took third in the one-meter diving event with a total score of 462.00 points.

For the Trojan-Bolt seniors, the conclusion of the meet brought down the curtain on four years of being undefeated in dual meets, four conference championships, and four regional championships.

2021 IGHSAU State Swimming and Diving

Friday, Nov. 12

1-meter diving— 3, Samantha Klein, 462.00. 18, Aimee Varga, 286.50.

200-yard freestyle (prelims)— 3, Jade Roghair, 1:52.47q. 9, Kolby Reese, 1:55.19q. 14, Lauren Trent, 1:56.82q.

200-yard IM (prelims)— 10, Olivia Taeger, 2:10.98q. 14, Makala Hajek, 2:11.63q.

100-yard butterfly (prelims)— 1, Scarlet Martin, 53.41q. 31, Karen Liu, 1:02.29.

100-yard freestyle (prelims)— 8, Taeger, 52.94q. 28, Hajek, 55.37.

500-yard freestyle (prelims)— 3. Roghair, 4:59.86q. 9, Reese, 5:11.76q. 11, Trent, 5:13.01q.

100-yard backstroke (prelims)— 2, Martin, 54.76q. 12, Carlee Wilkins, 58.80q.

Saturday, Nov. 13

200-yard medley relay— 12, Iowa City West (Wilkins, Hajek, Liu, Trent), 1:51.62.

200-yard freestyle— 3, Roghair, 1:52.58. 9, Reese, 1:55.69. 12, Trent, 1:57.10.

200-yard IM— 9, Hajek, 2:11.69. 11, Taeger, 2:11.81.

100-yard butterfl — 1, Martin, 53.44.

100-yard freestyle— 7, Taeger, 53.55.

500-yard freestyle— 6, Roghair, 5:02.88. 10, Reese, 5:09.25. 12, Trent, 5:14.86.

200-yard freestyle relay— 2, Iowa City West (Taeger, Trent, Roghair, Martin), 1:37.14.

100-yard backstroke— 2, Martin, 54.92. 12, Wilkins, 59.70.

400-yard freestyle relay— 1, Iowa City West (Martin, Hajek, Taeger, Roghair), 3:32.29.

