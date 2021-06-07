TIFFIN– Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity boys’ soccer team placed seven student athletes on the WaMaC Athletic Conference’s 2021 West Division All-Conference soccer teams.
Wes Quinlan, Taylor Christensen and Gunther Sandersfeld were First Team picks.
Quinlan, a senior, was the Clippers’ primary keeper with 906 minutes in the goal where he made 66 saves while allowing only 18 goals all season. In addition, Quinlan scored one goal and made two assists. Christensen, a senior, led the team in goals with 14, while Sandersfeld, a junior, scored one goal and made two assists.
Harrison Cory and Christian Withrow were Second Team selections with Cory, a senior, scoring one goal and making seven assists while Withrow, also a senior, booted in 11 goals and made one assist.
Jackson Rosenberg and Ben George received the WaMaC Recognition Award for their efforts this season as well. Rosenberg, a senior, made one assist while George, also a senior, made eight goals and two assists.
The Clippers finished the season at 12-5 overall and were 10-2 in the WaMaC West, finishing second behind 12-0 Vinton-Shellsburg.