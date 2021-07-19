OXFORD— Seven Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity softball players earned WaMaC All-Conference honors for their performances on the diamonds this season.
Three players: Ashley Webb, Gabrielle Bedford, and Bailey Olerich were named to the West First Team.
Webb, a sophomore, was a unanimous choice as a First Team pitcher with an 18-6 record in the regular season and 167.2 innings in the circle. She gave up 116 hits and 56 runs (37 earned), walked 18, and issued 182 strikeouts. At bat Webb produced 23 hits and 16 runs in 62 appearances at the plate for a .371 average.
Bedford, a senior, was named as an infielder with a .412 batting average for 42 hits in 102 plate appearances including 24 base hits, a dozen doubles, and six homeruns. Bedford drove in 39 runs and crossed the plate 27 times herself. She made 38 put outs and 40 assists this season.
Olerich, a junior, made the West First Team as an outfielder with a team-high 55 hits in 115 plate appearances for a .478 average. She drilled 50 singles, three doubles, and two triples. Olerich drove in 17 runs and scored 36.
Olivia Miller, and Avery Allan, both sophomores, were Second Team picks. Miller was named as an infielder with 32 hits in 100 at-bats for a .320 average including 24 base hits, seven doubles, and one homer this season. She drove in 20 runs and scored 26 times. Miller led the team in assists with 53 and made 70 put outs.
Allan was selected as an outfielder with a .394 average for producing 41 hits in 104 plate appearances with 27 singles, eight doubles, three triples, and three dingers. She brought in 33 runs and dashed across the dish 26 times.
Katelyn LeFleur and Reese Stockman received WaMaC Recognition awards for their efforts on the diamonds this season. LeFleur, a senior catcher, put up a .228 average with 18 hits in 79 appearances with 14 base hits, two doubles, and a pair of homers. She batted in 22 runs and scored twice. Behind the plate, LeFleur led the team in put outs with 243, and made a dozen assists.
Stockman, a freshman infielder, had a .302 average with 29 hits in 96 at bat’s including 19 base hits, nine doubles, and a triple. She drove in 22 runs and scored 19 times. Working third base, Stockman made 32 put outs and 45 assists.
South Tama’s Ashlynn Ellenbecker, a senior from South Tama, was named the West Player of the Year.
WaMaC West Final Standings Conference Overall
Williamsburg 21-3 28-10
Clear Creek Amana 18-6 27-9
Benton Community 12-12 21-18
Center Point-Urbana 9-15 14-20
Independence 7-17 17-24
Vinton-Shellsburg 6-18 12-24
South Tama 0-24 4-33