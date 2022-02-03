It may be frosty outside, but at North Liberty Library, we’re warming up to this new year. The library has resumed regular hours of operation, offerings of extended services, expanded capacity in the building and the use of iPads and laptops. Patrons are allowed to make reservations for meeting rooms. Booking is available for now through March; booking for April through June will open March 1.
As a reminder, the library will be closed in observance of President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 21.
In accordance with the City of North Liberty’s guidance, the library asks that all staff and patrons over the age of two arrive with a mask on (one will be provided for you, if needed), and continue social distancing while in the building.
The City of North Liberty is responding with input and guidance from Johnson County Public Health, Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC, as well as Johnson County Emergency Management. In addition, we continue to provide remote digital services, free WiFi from our parking lot, locker pick ups, and limited curbside pick up. Please allow at least 24 hours turnaround time for staff to prepare curbside requests. The following is a list of remote services the Library continues to offer all patrons:
• City of North Liberty will provide COVID-19 updates at https://northlibertyiowa.org/residents/covid-19-resources/.
• Limited printing services are also available upon request. Patrons may email documents for print to NLibertyLibrary@northlibertyiowa.org. Up to 30 black-and-white pages free and $0.10/page for additional pages. Cash only please. Patrons may also come into the library for printing or copy machine use.
• The library has begun offering virtual library cards, mobile checkout and interactive receipts to all library users through the cloudLibrary app. Visit cloudLibrary at http://www.yourcloudlibrary.com/ for more information.
• Kanopy offers a selection of titles at no cost. Play credits will not be credited from patrons’ accounts for 30 days. Visit Kanopy at https://www.kanopy.com/category/48060 to log on for credit-free viewing.
• Niche Academy, our latest online reference database, provides patrons with free access to everything from language lessons to social media tutorials. Visit Niche Academy at https://my.nicheacademy.com/northliberty.
• Patrons have digital access to library resources including TumbleBookLibrary, The New York Times, CloudLibrary, ComicsPlus, and Mango Languages.
• Check out all of these and more resources at https://northlibertylibrary.org/reference/.
Follow North Liberty Library on Facebook for alerts.
February events(Note: Library programs may be altered with limited capacity, safety protocols, and other measures that may change how these programs are presented or, in some cases, canceled.)
Children and family Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. — Baby Storytime
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. — Preschool Storytime
Fridays at 10:30 a.m. — Tot Storytime
Snow-Ball (Family) — Monthly Subcription Box. Looking for your next great read? Interested in some free swag, snacks and more? Introducing Teen Lit Crate. Teen Lit Crate is a free monthly library book subscription service for teens in 6th-12th grade. Registration is simple: visit this link to fill out a simple survey about your reading interests. Each box contains 2-3 books personally selected for you, candy and snacks, a collectable bookmark, exclusive buttons, a surprise, and a feedback card. Occasionally, staff will leave books without library barcodes for you to keep. We ask that you return the library books, physical box and feedback card, but you can keep the snacks, swag, and anything else in the box. February’s Teen Lit Crate theme is Chinese Lunar New Year. Space is limited, so register soon here. To learn more about Teen Lit Crate and other teen programming at the North Liberty Library, please contact Erin Silva at esilva@northlibertyiowa.org.
Tweendom (Tweens) — Tuesday, Feb. 8, 4 p.m. Join us for Winter Olympic Bingo and celebrate Black History Month by learning about Black Winter Olympians who have made history.
Super Tuesday (K-3rd Grade) — Tuesday, Feb. 12, 10:30 a.m. Join Orchestra Iowa’s talented String, Percussion, Woodwind, and Brass chamber ensembles as they introduce preschool-aged children to the instruments of the orchestra. Focused on fun and learning, Pied Piper concerts offer children the opportunity to enjoy an up-close and personal chamber concert. Concerts last about 30 minutes. Feburary focuses on Percussion.
Cold-Blooded Redhead (School Age) — Tuesday, Feb. 15, 4 p.m. Drop in and create art using elements from your favorite fandoms. Paint your favorite fandoms onto holiday ornaments to keep for yourself or give to a friend.
Pied Piper (Family) — Saturday, Feb. 19, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Join the library staff for an indoor snow-ball fight. We will have a hot cocoa bar, read some stories, and have a fake snowball fight. Dash, the Iowa Heartlanders mascot, will be joining the fun as well. Adults are welcome to come and enjoy playing a game of “Is the Price Right?” at 11 a.m.
Teen Lit Crate: Chinese Lunar New Year (Pre-K) — Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. Lindsay Butikofer is a local reptile enthusiast who has recently pursued her passion of sharing reptiles/invertebrates. She will bring several of her various lizards, snakes, arachnids and more to the library to get up-close and personal with attendees. Lindsay wants to give kids and adults alike the chance to learn, discuss, touch and even hold some reptiles.
DoodleBugs – Renoir’s Hands (Pre-K) — Wednesday, Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m. Your preschooler has been granted V.I.P. access. Each Doodlebugs art class this spring features a VERY INVENTIVE PAINTER: a well-known artist whose creative ingenuity changed the world. Every class session, held via Zoom, starts with a story and ends with imagination and creation. All ages are welcome, but book selection is ideal for ages 4-7. Check the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art’s social media or www.CRMA.org for a list of materials you’ll need if you’d like to create along with us. Renoir suffered from arthritis in his hands later in life, so on his birthday today, we’ll see what it’s like to create a portrait using his unique method of holding a paintbrush.
Supplies needed: Heavy paper or cardstock, paint (Miss Erin will be using tempera), a palette or plate, paintbrush, water cup, paper towels or rags for cleaning, masking tape (or similar low-tack tape)
AdultsMondays at 10 a.m. — Social Hour
Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. — Stitchin’ Around
Fridays at 11:30 a.m. — 55-plus Connections Lunch
House Plant Cuttings Swap (Adults) — Tuesday, Feb. 1, 6 p.m. Bring a house plant ready for propagation. Led by Marie from Forever Green, you’ll learn some tips and tricks for successful propagation and swap new cuttings with other attendees. If you don’t have a plant and want to attend, contact the library, we can help.
Love, Light, & Lit: LLL Chats About Black History Month (Adults) — Monday, Feb. 7, 12 noon. To commemorate the first full week of Black History Month, join us for an LLL Chat with LaNisha Cassell, Executive Director of the African American Museum of Iowa.
Great Courses: Law School for Everyone (Older Adults) — Tuesday, Feb. 8, 1 p.m. Retired attorney Jeff Milton helps attendees examine pivotal Supreme Court decisions and cases.
Love, Light, & Lit: Monday Meditation (Adults) — Monday, Feb. 14, 12 noon. In honor of Valentine’s Day, today’s Monday Meditation will focus on a practice called Metta — better known as Loving-Kindness.
BYOB Book Club (Adults) — Thursday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m. Join us in person at Jalepeno Restaurant or via Zoom to discuss American Spy by Lauren Wilkinson.
Is the Price Right? (Adults) — Saturday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. Are you a game show fan? Do you want to feel the rush and joy that comes with winning ridiculous games and cheering on others? Join us for some fun based on a certain hit TV game show.
Last Tuesday of the Month Book Club (Adults) — Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m. This month we’ll be discussing Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse.
Love, Light, & Lit: Women’s History Month Art Sneak Peek (Adults) — Monday, Feb. 28, 12 noon. NLL is celebratring the month of March by displaying the work of local women artists. Tune in to get a sneak peek at our exhibition, which will be featured in the library’s corridor all month long.
Event information is subject to change. Resources and updates are available on our website at www.northlibertylibrary.org and social media. Watch for additional events provided by staff along with remote programming offered in collaboration with guest programmers.