Happy New Year from the North Liberty Library. The library has resumed regular hours of operation, offerings of extended services, the use of iPads and laptops, and has expanded capacity in the building. Patrons are allowed to make reservations for meeting rooms (booking available for now through March 2022).
In accordance with the City of North Liberty’s guidance, the library asks that all staff and patrons over the age of two arrive with a mask on (one will be provided for you, if needed) and continue social distancing while in the building.
The City of North Liberty is responding with input and guidance from Johnson County Public Health, Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC, as well as Johnson County Emergency Management. In addition, we continue to provide remote digital services, free WiFi from our parking lot, locker pick ups, and limited curbside pick up. Please allow at least 24 hours turnaround time for staff to prepare curbside requests. The following is a list of remote services the Library continues to offer all patrons:
City of North Liberty will provide COVID-19 updates at https://northlibertyiowa.org/residents/covid-19-resources/.
Appointments for library services are no longer necessary, but DOT kiosk, computer use, and notary appointments are encouraged. Call (319) 626-5701 to schedule appointments or email NLibertyLibrary@northlibertyiowa.org
• Limited printing services are also available upon request. Patrons may email documents for print to NLibertyLibrary@northlibertyiowa.org. Up to 30 black-and-white pages are free, with $0.10/page for additional pages. Cash only please. Patrons may also come into the library for printing or copy machine use.
•The library has begun offering virtual library cards, mobile checkout and interactive receipts to all library users through the cloudLibrary app. Visit cloudLibrary at http://www.yourcloudlibrary.com/ for more information.
Kanopy offers a selection of titles at no cost. Play credits will not be credited from patrons’ accounts for 30 days. Visit Kanopy at https://www.kanopy.com/category/48060 to log on for credit-free viewing.
Niche Academy, our latest online reference database, provides patrons with free access for everything from language lessons to social media tutorials. Visit Niche Academy at https://my.nicheacademy.com/northliberty.
Patrons have digital access to library resources including TumbleBookLibrary, The New York Times, CloudLibrary, ComicsPlus, and Mango Languages.
Check out all of these and more resources at https://northlibertylibrary.org/reference/.
January EVENTS
Note: Library programs may be altered with limited capacity, safety protocols, and other measures that may change how these programs are presented or, in some cases, canceled.
CHILDREN & FAMILY
Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. — Baby Storytime
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. — Preschool Storytime
Fridays at 10:30 a.m. — Tot Storytime
A Story of an Act of Service (Family) — Sunday, Jan. 16, 2:30 - 4 p.m. The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is an official day of service and celebrates the civil rights leader's life and legacy. Join us for a storytime with Miss Emily at 2:30 and an act of service making hygiene kits starting around 3 p.m. Feel free to attend one or both of these events.
Tweendom: TAG Meeting (Tweens) — Thursday, Jan. 20, 4 p.m. Interested in planning fun activities in the library? Need some volunteer hours? Join our Tween Advisory Board. Snacks will be provided.
Teen: Cubelets Day (Teens) — Thursday, Jan. 27, 4 p.m. Explore these robot blocks from the library’s STEM cart. What can you create?
ADULTS:
Mondays at 10 a.m. — Social Hour
Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. — Stitchin’ Around
Fridays at 11:30 a.m. — 55-plus Connections Lunch
Lighthouse in the Library: New Year, New Career (Adults) — Saturday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m. Lighthouse in the Library (LITL) is a conversation series giving space and dialogue to North Liberty residents to speak on important community issues in a town-hall-style setting. This third installment of the series will focus on workforce challenges in the community and will feature a free mini-job fair.
Love, Light, & Lit: Chair Yoga (Adults) — Monday, Jan. 17, 12 noon. Heated Yoga Time. It's cold outside, so we'll try some poses guaranteed to bring the warmth indoors.
BYOB Book Club (Adults) — Thursday, Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m. Join us in person at Bluebird Café (NL) or virtually via Zoom to discuss Amal Unbound by Aisha Saeed.
AARP Smart Driving (Adults) — Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The AARP Smart Driver Course is the nation’s first refresher course specifically designed for drivers age 50 and older. In many states, drivers may benefit from a discount on their auto insurance premium upon completing the course. And you will learn something new along the way. Registration is not required, however, there is a $25 fee for the course that is covered by some Medicaid plans.
Love, Light, & Lit: National Compliment Day (Adults) — Monday, Jan. 24, 12 noon. It's always a nice day to say something nice, but today is National Compliment Day. Tune into LLL to learn practical ways to give (and receive) sincere compliments.
Last Tuesday of the Month Book Club (Adults) —Tuesday, Jan. 25, 6 p.m. Join the discussion in person or by listening to the podcast on soundcloud.
Local Libraries LIT (Adults) — Wednesday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. Johnson County libraries present thoughtful virtual discussion and exploration of ideas with Jennine Capó Crucet. This is a free event. Call (319) 626-5701 to register for the virtual event.
Love, Light, & Lit: Inspire Your Heart with Art Day (Adults) — Monday, Jan. 31, 12 noon. Do your creative juices need a jolt? Join us on LLL to celebrate art with heart.