Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel has proposed replacing the controversial MRAP armored truck with a smaller “Bearcat” truck at a cost of $240,000, which he included in his budget request for the next fiscal year.
IOWA CITY — In 2014 then-Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek acquired an MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) armored truck from the Defense Department under their 1033 Program which provides military surplus equipment and vehicles to law enforcement agencies through an application process for only the cost of transportation.
The vehicle was refurbished with a new engine and transmission, and six new tires (at no cost to the County) before it was shipped to Solon for painting. Emergency lights and radio equipment were also added before placing the vehicle in service with six agencies (North Liberty, Coralville, and Iowa City Police Departments, Johnson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), University of Iowa Public Safety, and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office) pooling drug forfeiture money to cover these costs.
Pulkrabek defended the controversial decision to procure the MRAP in a 2014 interview.
“We knew they were out there and were going to be available.” He cited Johnson County’s status as the