NORTH LIBERTY– The Liberty High varsity boys soccer team placed six student athletes on the Mississippi Valley athletic Conference’s 2021 Mississippi Division All Division Soccer teams.
Sophomore Hayden Saul and junior Jaxyn Logan were First Team picks.
Saul was the Lightning’s leading scorer with eight goals this season. Logan was Liberty’s primary keeper with 1,294 minutes in the goal. He allowed 34 goals while making 110 saves.
Freshman Forrest Saul and junior Joslin Gembo were Second Team selections with Saul scoring three goals and making one assist while Gembo booted in one goal and made one assist.
Freshman Flori Gembo and senior Mardoche Ntonku received Honorable Mention for their efforts this season as well. Gembo scored six goals and made a team-high seven assists, while Ntonku scored seven goals.
Cedar Rapids Washington’s Anders Bergstrom was named the Mississippi Division Athlete of the Year, Cedar Falls’ Jacob Schmidt was the division’s Keeper of the Year and Cedar Falls Coach Spencer Steffy named Division Coach of the Year. Cedar Rapids Prairie claimed the Team Championship.
The Liberty Lightning finished the season at 9-8 overall, 4-3 in the Mississippi Division.