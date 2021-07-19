NORTH LIBERTY— Six Liberty High varsity softball players were recognized by the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) for their efforts on the diamonds during the 2021 season.
Kennedy Daugherty, a sophomore, was named to the Mississippi Division First Team as a utility player with her team high 51 hits in 129 plate appearances for a .395 batting average. She knocked out 30 singles, 18 doubles, and three triples. Daugherty drove in 36 runs and scored 30 herself. In the outfield she produced 47 put outs and made 17 assists. In addition, she spent 45.2 innings in the circle with a 5-3 record. Daugherty gave up 62 hits and 34 runs (28 earned), issued 26 walks and dispensed 27 strikeouts.
Kara Maiers was a Second Team pick as a pitcher with a 7-3 record through 72.2 innings. She gave up 41 hits and 19 runs (13 earned), walked 29, and produced 109 strikeouts.
Mischa Reiners, a freshman, was named to the Second Team as an infielder with a .429 batting average. She knocked 33 hits in 77 plate appearances, including: 21 singles, eight doubles, and four triples. Reiners drove in a dozen runs and crossed the plate 11 times. She made 109 put outs and 16 assists this season as well.
Kinsley Robertson, a junior, was named to the Second Team as an outfielder with a .345 batting average with 40 hits (second highest on the team) in 116 appearances. She knocked 34 base hits, five doubles, and one triple with 27 RBIs and a dozen runs to her credit. In the outfield, she made 25 put outs and 28 assists. Robertson also worked as a pitcher for the Bolts with a team high 10-9 record in 117.1 innings of work. She gave up 99 hits and 72 runs (49 earned), issued 47 walks and produced 114 strikeouts.
Freshman Haley Schroeder, and senior Raquel Trolliet were recipients of Honorable Mention. Schroeder put up a .333 batting average with 32 hits in 96 plate appearances. She smacked 25 singles, two doubles, two triples, and three homers with 24 runs batted in. She crossed the plate 30 times herself. Schroeder also made 33 put outs and 59 assists.
Trolliet compiled a .330 average with 34 hits in 103 at bats including 26 singles, five doubles, one triple, and two homers. She brought in 20 runners and scored 20 runs. Trolliet made 47 put outs and 60 assists this season.
Western Dubuque’s Sydney Kennedy, a senior, was named the Mississippi Division Athlete of the Year while her coach, Rex Massey, and City High’s Jeff Koenig share the Division Coach of the Year title.
The City High Little Hawks were also the District Champion.
Liberty’s season ended at 24-16 after a Class 5A Regional Semifinal loss to Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Mississippi Valley Conference-Mississippi Division Standings
Conference Overall
Iowa City, City High 26-4 33-7
Western Dubuque 24-6 32-7
Cedar Rapids Prairie 21-9 28-14
Linn-Mar 20-10 25-12
Liberty High 19-10 24-16
Cedar Falls 16-14 24-16
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic 2-28 2-30
Cedar Rapids Washington 0-30 0-40