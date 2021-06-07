ELDRIDGE– The Liberty High varsity girls’ soccer season ended in a 2-0 loss to the North Scott Lancers Friday, June 4, in a Class 2A regional championship game. The loss ended the Lightning’s season with an 11-7 record.
Liberty defeated Burlington Notre Dame’s Nikes in a regional semifinal 2-0 on Wednesday, June 2, at home to advance to the championship. Bella Gasparoni and Grace Heddens scored in the first half of the contest for the win while Sam Harvey made six saves in 80 minutes in the goal.
The Bolts lose seniors Elise Hermiston, Megan Sulwer, Adolphine Kanyiki, Gasparoni, Malika Karimi, Lucy Kaskie, Gracie Gingerich, Oksana Sharp and Olivia Heid to graduation.
Liberty High 2, Burlington Notre Dame 0
Goals — Bella Gasparoni 1, Grace Heddens 1
Shots — Heddens 5, Bella Tafolla 3, Megan Sulwer 2, Gasparoni 1
Shot on goal — Heddens 2, Gasparoni 1
Assists — Elise Hermiston 2
Saves — Sam Harvey 6