DUBUQUE— Liberty High’s varsity softball team defeated the Dubuque Senior Rams 9-2 in game one of a doubleheader in Dubuque on June 9. However weather postponed the nightcap in-progress to Monday, June 21. The Lightning took the delayed contest 9-4 for the prolonged sweep and improved to 17-7 in the process.
The Bolts plated two runners in the top of the first inning but fell behind 3-2 due to one Ram scoring in the bottom of the first followed by two more in the third. Liberty rallied back with two runs in the fifth, three in the sixth, and two in the seventh while holding Senior High to one sixth-inning run.
Kennedy Daugherty led at the plate with four hits (all singles) with two each from Olivia Davenport, Raquel Trolliet, Haley Schroeder, and Haileigh Smith with one double each from Davenport and Schroeder, and five runs batted in from Davenport. Kinsley Robertson pitched all seven innings giving up seven hits and four runs (two earned), walking four, and issuing nine strikeouts.
Liberty kicks off the Fourth of July weekend with a Thursday, July 1 visit to Waterloo West for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader, and will host Davenport Central and West Delaware in a triangular on Saturday, July 3, starting at 9 a.m. On Monday, July 5, the Bolts visit Linn-Mar at the Oak Ridge Middle School in Marion for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader on the Lions’ Senior Night.
Regional softball competition begins on Thursday, July 8 (Class 4A and 5A), continues on Saturday, July 10 (semifinals), and concludes on Tuesday, July 13. The 2021 Girls State Softball Tournament is scheduled for Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23 at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Liberty High 9, Dubuque Senior 4
Hits — Kennedy Daugherty 4, Olivia Davenport 2, Raquel Trolliet 2, Haley Schroeder 2, Haileigh Smith 2, Ashlyn Geasland 1, Kinsley Robertson 1
Singles — Daugherty 4, Trolliet 2, Smith 2, Geasland 1, Davenport 1, Robertson 1, Schroeder 1
Doubles — Davenport 1, Schroeder 1
Runs —Daugherty 3, Mischa Reiners 2, Davenport 1, Trolliet 1, Brynlee Slockett 1, Smith 1
RBI — Davenport 5, Trolliet 2, Daugherty 1, Schroeder 1
Pitching — Robertson 7.0 IP, 7 hits, 4 runs (2 earned), 4 walks, 9 strikeouts