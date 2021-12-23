Clear Creek Elementary third-graders Olivia Allen and Ben Arthur (back row) and Benno Gramlich and Michael Scheetz sing Christmas carols Wednesday, Dec. 15, in front of Oxford’s new city Christmas Tree.
Clear Creek Elementary third-graders Emerald Bettis, Kain Simpson and Penny Wanliss (back row) and Eve Kain, Emmersyn Volk and Kyndall Burns sing Christmas carols Wednesday, Dec. 15, in front of Oxford’s new city Christmas Tree.
The Clear Creek Elementary School third-graders sang about flying reindeers and watched and laughed as sheet music took flight in the strong late morning winds Wednesday, Dec. 15, in Oxford, at the city’s new Christmas tree. Zache Matiyabo, Addison Miller, Kendyl Joecken and Lillian Grover (Back Row). Isla Candelario, Jadzia Connorridge, Eve Kain, Emmersyn Volk and Kyndall Burns (Front Row).
Clear Creek Elementary teacher Mrs. Amelon, and third-graders Emerald Bettis, Penny Wanliss, Eve Kain, Waylon Booher, Emmersyn Volk, Kyndall Burns, Reece Beard and Elie Zibakidi sing Christmas carols in front of Oxford’s new city Christmas Tree on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
OXFORD— The sounds of the Christmas season prevailed, Wednesday, Dec. 15, in Oxford, as Clear Creek Elementary School third-graders gathered in front of the city’s new Christmas Tree, north of the fire station, and sang carols.
“We decided to do something for the community,” said teacher Michelle Wieland.
“And it’s to help celebrate our Reading Counts program. This is community service and the kids wanted to do something that we haven’t done in a while.” Wieland said the third grade classes would sing at St. Mary’s Church Hall while senior citizens have a luncheon. However, as with so many other things, the Covid Pandemic put a stop to the visit last year. “Maybe next year,” she said.
“So instead we thought we’d come down here to the tree, they just started lighting up, and sing.”