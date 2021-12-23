OXFORD— The sounds of the Christmas season prevailed, Wednesday, Dec. 15, in Oxford, as Clear Creek Elementary School third-graders gathered in front of the city’s new Christmas Tree, north of the fire station, and sang carols.

“We decided to do something for the community,” said teacher Michelle Wieland.

“And it’s to help celebrate our Reading Counts program. This is community service and the kids wanted to do something that we haven’t done in a while.” Wieland said the third grade classes would sing at St. Mary’s Church Hall while senior citizens have a luncheon. However, as with so many other things, the Covid Pandemic put a stop to the visit last year. “Maybe next year,” she said.

“So instead we thought we’d come down here to the tree, they just started lighting up, and sing.”

