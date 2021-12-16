NORTH LIBERTY – South Slope Cooperative Communications and Aureon are pleased to announce that matching charity grants have been awarded to the North Liberty Fire Department, City of Fairfax, and North Liberty Community Pantry.
Upon reviewing an abundance of applications, the Aureon Charity Grant Committee delegated funds to projects committed to the betterment of local Iowan communities. The North Liberty Fire Department will use their grant money to purchase three pieces of equipment to aid in aircraft emergencies: a Sawzall (reciprocating saw), battery-operated chainsaw and on-scene lighting. The fire department is working on developing policy, dispatch procedures, and joint training with surrounding fire departments to manage aircraft emergencies. An important part of that mission is being fully equipped for these situations. During an aircraft emergency, the Sawzall will help in extricating victims trapped inside the aircraft and the battery-operated chainsaw will help first responders access crash sites. On-scene lighting will allow emergency personnel to properly illuminate the scene for safer and more efficient operations.
The North Liberty Community Pantry will use their grant money to purchase coats, snow pants, boots, hats, and gloves for their annual winter clothing distribution. More than 700 families have visited the North Liberty Community Pantry this year for basic food and clothing needs. Coats, snow pants, boots, hats, and gloves are necessary for children walking to school and are required for children to participate in outdoor recess during the winter. Grant applications are available at www.southslope.com/grants. Grants are awarded quarterly, and amounts are determined by an independent charity grant committee.