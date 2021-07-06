SOLON— Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity baseball team dipped to 11-12 on the season following a WaMaC East vs. West doubleheader with rival Solon on the Spartans’ diamond Monday, June 28. Solon took game one 2-1 and pulled off the sweep with a 5-2 win in the nightcap.
Ty Fuller drove in Blaine Stockman in the top of the seventh for the Clippers’ only run of the game. Solon scored one run in the bottom of the fourth, and one in the sixth. Official stats were not available as of this edition’s deadline.
The Creek Boys plated two runners in the top of the first inning of game two and enjoyed the 2-0 lead through four-and-a-half innings until the Spartans went on a five-run tear in the bottom of the sixth, and held the Boats scoreless in the seventh for the 5-2 final.
CCA improved to 13-12 on Wednesday, June 30 after sweeping Vinton-Shellsburg 12-5 and 14-1 at home. The Clippers led 8-0 after the first two innings of game one after scoring five runs in the bottom of the first, and three in the second. Two more runs in the third and four in the fourth ended the game under the mercy rule. It was “like deja vu all over again,” as Yogi Berra once said as the Creek Boys opened the nightcap with an 8-0 lead.
This time however, the boys plated four runners in each inning. Two more crossed the dish in the third, with four more runs going up on the scoreboard in the fourth to bring the curtain down on the Vikings once again.
Thursday, July 1 was senior night with birthday boy Brock Reade, Cooper Hoffman, Evan Aisenbrey, Ryan Detert, Tyler Loren, and Treyton Bickel honored for their contributions to the Clipper baseball program.
It was also a visit from Mount Vernon in a doubleheader, which ended in a sweep with the Mustangs taking a 4-3 win in game one while the Creek Boys survived a late rally to hold on for an 11-10 win.
CCA led 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning in game one, but one run in the top of the third and fourth by the Mustangs knotted the contest at 2-2. Two Mustangs galloped home in the top of the seventh for the lead while the Boats only managed to score one run. The Clippers opened game two with six runs in the bottom of the second inning and watched as Mount Vernon plated two in the third and one in the fifth. Three CCA runs in the bottom of the fifth provided some breathing room, but a seven-run rally by the Mustangs in the top of the seventh gave the visitors a 10-9 advantage. Two Clippers scored in the bottom of the inning for the win.
The Boats visit the officially-named Marion Wolves for a 5 p.m. doubleheader on Thursday, July 8, and will host the Washington (Iowa) Demons on Friday, July 9, in a non-conference JV/varsity pair starting at 5 p.m. CCA visits Grinnell
On Monday, July 12 for another non-conference JV/varsity pair at 5 p.m. and finishes the regular season on Wednesday, July 14, with a non-conference game against the Iowa City West High Trojans at West High starting at 7 p.m.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has assigned CCA to Class 3A Substate No. 4 for postseason play with Assumption Catholic (Davenport), Central DeWitt, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant, and Washington (Iowa).
The 2021 State Tournament will be held July 28-31 at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field in Iowa City this year instead of the traditional home at Principal Park in Des Moines due to a scheduling conflict with the I-Cubs.