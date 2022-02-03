A special election will be held March 15 to fill the remaining term for the North Liberty City Council expiring Dec. 31, 2023. The seat was held by Chris Hoffman elected mayor effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Local, state and federal elections throughout Johnson County, including North Liberty, are the responsibility of the Johnson County Auditor’s Office. North Liberty encourages residents to register and vote as a way to participate in the government. The county auditor has detailed information about the election online, including a list of candidates and forums.
To run for the office, a candidate must be at least 18-years-old and reside within the corporate limits of North Liberty and must be an eligible elector in the state of Iowa.
Candidates must file by 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18, at the Johnson County Auditor’s Office, located at 913 S. Dubuque St., Suite 101, Iowa City. 19 valid signatures are required.
Early voting is available. Registered voters may vote early at any assigned polling location on election day. A calendar of early voting opportunities is available on the auditor’s website.
Polls open 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. On election day, voters vote at the North Liberty Community Center, 520 W. Cherry Street.
A voter must register whenever they move, change name or change political affiliation. Voters can register to vote as soon as they receive mail at their home, as long as they’re a US Citizen, an Iowa resident and at least 17 1/2 years old, 18 on election day, to cast a ballot. Registration is available online, by mail or in person; learn the requirements and download forms on the Johnson County Auditor’s website. Registration is available in person on election day at your regular polling place.