MARION — Coach Matt Haddy gladly and enthusiastically gave credit where credit was due.
“We won special teams tonight. We won the field position battle consistently,” and, “Our kids kept believing. I know it’s a cliché at times, but our kids stayed with it.”
Haddy, in his first year as the head coach for the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity football program was talking about his first win with the Clippers as CCA pulled off a come-from-behind 36-35 win over the Marion Wolves in the season opener Friday, Aug. 27, at Thomas Park in Marion. Marion, then the Indians, knocked CCA out of the playoffs last year with an 18-14 defeat in the first round on the “Boats’” turf.
This year both programs moved up to Class 4A as the Iowa High School Athletic Association took the 36 biggest schools and made a new Class 5A while back-filling 4A with the larger 3A programs.
Marion found the end zone first for a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, and a Clipper effort to equalize was foiled after Gage Freeman dove over a Wolf at the goal line due to a penalty on the play. A 27-yard field goal by Grant Kruse, and a touchdown gave CCA a 9-6 lead at the end of the period, however. But the Wolves built up a 21-9 advantage by halftime. Two touchdowns and two good point-after kicks by Kruse chipped away at Marion’s lead, but the Wolves scored once in the third to hang onto a 28-23 lead.
The Wolves stayed ahead in the fourth quarter leading 35-23. Ben Swails, in his debut at quarterback, connected with Harrison Rosenberg to cut the gap. Then, a fleet of Boats blocked a Marion punt deep in the Wolves’ territory. Bryce Mougin dove for the ball, and the Clippers took over on Marion’s two-yard line. Ben Swails, in his debut at quarterback, connected with Brody Clubb in the endzone and CCA took a 36-35 lead with just over two minutes left to play. While the Wolves threatened, Clipper defense kept them at bay for the win.
Swails, a senior, completed 16 of 23 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were by Rosenberg who made nine receptions for 173 yards. Freeman made 10 carries for 124 yards and put up two touchdowns. Freeman also led the team on defense with 10 tackles including eight solos and one sack.
Swails (offense), Rosenberg (offense), Freeman (defense), Clubb (defense), Kruse (special teams), Marcus Lang (special teams), Xavier Williams (scout team) and Gabe Bormann (scout team) were named the program’s Players of the Week for their efforts.
The Independence Mustangs gallop into Tiffin on Friday, Sept. 3 with the freshmen getting underway at 5 p.m. and the varsity taking the field around 7:30 p.m. The Washington Demons visit on Friday, Sept. 10, and the Boats sail to North Liberty and friendly rival Liberty High on Friday, Sept. 17.
Clear Creek Amana 36, Marion 35
Passing — Ben Swails 16-23-241-3-0
Rushing — Gage Freeman 10-124-2, Swails 12-24, Xavier Williams 5-10, Ethan Pegump 1-0
Receiving — Harrison Rosenberg 9-173-2, Freeman 2-29, Reece Hoffman 3-27, Bryce Mougin 1-6, Brody Clubb 1-6-1
Tackles — Freeman 10.0-8-1, Nick Johnson 8.0-4-1, Hoffman 5.0-2-0, Clubb 5.0-3-1, Rosenberg 4.5-3-0, Blaine Stockman 4.0-4-0, Sam Schneider, 4.0-3-0.5, Tommy Morlan 4.0-2-0, Caleb Allan 2.0-0-0, Brock Sherman 1.5-1-0, Marcus Lang 1.0-1-0, Keyan Gisleson 1.0-1-0, Gunther Sandersfield 1.0-0-0, Jackson Stevens 1.0-1-0, Thomas Dunn 1.0-1-0, Gabe Bormann 0.5-0-0, Williams 0.5-0-0
Fumble recovery — Pegump 1
Kick returns — Rosenberg 2-62
Punt returns — 0
Kicking — Grant Kruse 7-299
Punting — Swails 3-63