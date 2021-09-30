TIFFIN— After the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) special teams won the night in the season opener against Marion, Head Football Coach Matt Haddy said, “We have the best special teams coordinator in the state of Iowa in Jackson Litterer.”
Haddy repeated his assertion after a 48-9 win in district play over Oskaloosa (Osky) Friday, Sept. 24, in CCA’s Homecoming Game.
He had good reason to.
The Clippers kicked off opening the game and forced the Indians to go three and out. A blocked punt by Homecoming King Gage Freeman led to the ball bobbling around before Grant Kruse snatched it up, scampering in for a touchdown not quite two minutes into the game. Kruse drilled the point after for a 7-0 lead. The Indians fumbled on their next possession and Ethan Pegump scooped up the ball and zipped into the end zone less than a minute after the first touchdown for a 13-0 advantage. Again, Kruse split the uprights and CCA led, 14-0, with 9:59 left in the first quarter.
Oskaloosa regrouped and drove downfield and threatened to score, however the Boats formed an effective blockade forcing the Indians to settle for a field goal to make it 14-3. But Quarterback Ben Swails scored on a keeper with 6:47 left in the period, increasing the lead to 20-3, and another good kick from Kruse made it 21-3. Freeman’s second blocked punt came with 6:16 remaining in the quarter and, this time, he was able to run it in for the touchdown and a 27-3 lead. With Kruse’s point after kick, CCA held a 28-3 advantage over the Indians.
Reece Hoffman intercepted an Osky pass, setting up a Clipper drive from the Indians’ 20-yard line with 5:24 left in the period. Swails connected with Harrison Rosenberg for another CCA touchdown for a 34-3 lead.
The Indians raided the Clippers’ end zone in the opening seconds of the second quarter to make it a 34-9 ball game, but watched helplessly as Freeman boogied into the end zone with 8:38 left in the half for a 40-9 lead. Kruse again hit the mark and the Clippers led, 41-9. Osky came close to scoring with 4:39 left in the half but the Clipper defense held firm and forced a turnover on downs on their own six-yard line. The ensuing drive ended with Freeman flipping and twisting through the air onto the blue turf of the end zone, with 22 seconds left to play, for a 47-9 lead. Kruse’s kick was successful and CCA led, 48-9, triggering the continuous clock for the remainder of the contest.
Swails completed two of four passes for 26 yards and one score, Freeman racked up 91 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, Xavier Williams made nine carries for 39 yards, and Gabe Bormann went 40 yards on eight carries. Rosenberg took one pass eight yards to score while Freeman went 18 yards on a reception. Gunther Sandersfeld led the stout Clipper defense with 5-1/2 total tackles, including five solos; Bryce Mougin had five, as well, with two for a loss of yards, while Pegump had four solos with one for a loss.
CCA travels to Cedar Rapids and the historic Kingston Stadium to take on Cedar Rapids Washington (2-3, 0-1) Thursday, Sept. 30, with the freshmen kicking off at 5 p.m. and the varsity following at 7:30 p.m. for the Warriors’ homecoming. The Clippers return to Cedar Rapids Friday, Oct. 8, to visit old Class 3A foe Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic High School and host Pella on Friday, Oct. 15.
Clear Creek Amana 48, Oskaloosa 9
Passing— Ben Swails 2-4-26-1-0.
Rushing— Xavier Williams 9-39-0, Gage Freeman 8-91-2, Gabe Bormann 8-40, Jackson Schmidt 7-14-0, Swails 4-53-1, Thomas Dunn 2-4.
Receiving— Freeman 1-18-0, Harrison Rosenberg 1-8-1.
Defense— Gunther Sandersfeld 5.5-5-0-0, Bryce Mougin 5.0-5-0-2.0, Ethan Pegump 5.0-4-0-1.0. Freeman 4.5-4-0-1.5, Marcus Lang 4.0-4-0-0, Brock Sherman 4.0-4-1.0-1.0, Blaine Stockman 3.5-3-0-0, Nick Johnson 3.0-3-0-0, Tommy Morlan 3.0-3-0-2.0, Rosenberg 2.0-2-0-0, Asher Roehler 2.0-2-0-0, Thomas Dunn 2.0-2-0-0, Caleb Allan 2.0-2-0-1.0, Andrew Schlemme 1.5-1-0-0, Logan Johnson 1.0-1-0-0, Grant Kruse 1.0-1-0-0, Williams 1.0-1-0-0, Reece Hoffman 1.0-1-0-0, Sam Schneider 1.0-1-0-0, Jayden Massey 1.0-1-0-0.
Fumble recoveries— Pegump 1-25-1, Freeman 1-15-1, Kruse 1-1.
PAT— 6-7.
Class 4A District 4 standings:
Season District
Clear Creek Amana 4-1 1-0
Newton 4-1 0-1
Oskaloosa 4-1 0-1
Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-1 1-0
Cedar Rapids Washington 2-3 0-1
Pella 2-3 1-0