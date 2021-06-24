It’s been 11 years since Iowa put on the crown. They won their 24th team title last March in St Louis. I have no doubt the Hawks would have won it last year but it wasn’t meant to be. Iowa only wrestled five matches with three canceled. They beat Nebraska 31-6, Minnesota 35-4, Illinois 36-6, Purdue 31-18 and Ohio State 33-14. Michigan, Penn State, Northwestern and Wisconsin were all canceled.
I talked with assistant coach Terry Brands last week about the season. “I think everybody here felt we were going to have a lot of real good opportunities,” said coach Brands. “We really didn’t lose anybody. Probably our toughest place to be was the NCAA tournament. We struggled there a little bit.”
Big Ten Tournament
Iowa won the Big Ten conference title and Tom Brands was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year as well as the NWCA Coach of the Year. That is Iowa’s 37th conference title.
Spencer Lee started things off with a 21-3 tech fall at 125. It was Spencer’s second Big Ten title.
“He was doing a good job all the way through that,” said Terry. “He tore his knee up before that but he just keeps going and getting better. The thing with Spencer is the toughness; injury, school or even a family situation never takes away with what he’s trying to accomplish.”
Austin DeSanto took third at 133. “He has some work to do to get to the next level,” said the coach.
Jaydin Eierman took home the title at 141 beating Penn State’s Nick Lee 6-5. “I think he learned a lot about himself and a lot about his shape in that match,” said Terry. “He definitely outwrestled the guy and caught some breaks from the official.”
Kaleb Young got second at 157. “The tough thing with Kaleb is, is he going to go out and score points?” said Brands. “When he’s moving around and down in his stance, he’s tough to beat.”
Alex Marinelli took home his third Big Ten title at 165. “He had a good tournament,” said Terry. “He’s really dialed in on what he has to do to beat guys and he always has a tough-minded game plan. His confidence is overwhelming.”
Michael Kemerer took first at 174 beating Starocci of Penn State 7-2. “That was a good win for him,” said the coach. “That match was way closer than the score. We knew it was going to be tough.”
Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi got third at 197 and heavyweight. “Iowa’s philosophy is if you get beat you come back and get the next best thing,” said Brands. “Those guys did that in the Big Ten tournament and the National tournament.”
NCAA Tournament
Spencer Lee got things started with his third NCAA championship. That is the 7th time Iowa has had a 3-time NCAA champ. Spencer wrestled five times and outscored his opponents 58-8.
Lee was the Big Ten Wrestler of the Year and won the Hodge trophy for the second straight year despite suffering a knee injury. “He looked great,” said Terry. “He let the whole world know about his injury situation was about his knee. That’s a testament to who he is and how tough he is.”
Austin DeSanto got third and 133. Austin led the team with six tech falls. “It was tough for Hawkeye fans and him that he wasn’t able to wrestle for the National title,” said coach Brands. “I’ve got to give him a lot of credit because he was struggling coming out of the Big Ten. He did a good job of refocusing.”
Jaydin Eierman lost in the finals 4-2 to Nick Lee in overtime. Jaydin had beaten Nick 6-5 in the Big Ten finals. “We got beat on the edge of the mat,” said the coach. “Jaydin was frustrated after because he got in on him but the guy would drag him to the edge of the mat and then come out of it.”
Kaleb Young finished 7th at 157. “Again, he had some gutsy wins but he had some performances that maybe we thought he would do better in,” said Terry. “When he gets after it, tries to score a lot of points, he’s a really hard person to wrestle. He possesses some skills that a lot of guys can’t match.”
Alex Marinelli had to bow out of the tournament with an injury. Michael Kemerer finished second at 174 losing in overtime 3-1 to the Penn State wrestler he beat at the Big Ten finals.
“Really similar to Eierman,” said the coach. “It’s very emotional to talk about both of those matches. It feels like we went 1-9. We had one title. That’s emotional as a coach. To see those guys not be able to again the goals they set out for and rip their guts out. The pace was really slow and it frustrated Michael.”
Jacob Warner finished 4th at 197. “The thing I love about Warner is when he comes out very physical,” said Terry. “It’s the backbone of the program, you don’t pout when you get beat.
That’s what the team title rotated around. Putting three guys in the finals and then having a full team effort in every weight class.”
Tony Cassioppi finished 3rd at heavyweight.
Next Season
“We’re going to have our lineup back,” said coach Brands. “They’re going to be ready to rock and roll. We’ll have some new faces in there now and then. Just because everybody’s back doesn’t mean that the lineup is going to look the same. That room is very competitive and those guys are older.”
Coach Brands is hoping the fans will be back in Carver next season. “We’ve got to make a strong call to the fans to make a heavy presence in Carver Hawkeye,” said the coach. “We want to keep the arena full.”
I have a feeling that Carver will be full and rocking.