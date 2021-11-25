This week’s flashback game was in 2014 when Iowa won at Illinois 30-14.
Jake Rudock threw two touchdown passes, to Ray Hamilton, Desmond Powell and ran for one. Mark Weisman ran for 134 yards and the defense, led by Josey Jewell and Desmond King, held Illinois to 88 yards rushing.
Iowa would finish 7-6.
After the bowl game, Kirk Ferentz announced C.J. Beathard would be the starting quarterback replacing Jake Rudock. Rudock transferred to Michigan and Beathard led Iowa to a 12-0 start winning the Big Ten West. Iowa finished 12-2 in 2015 losing to Tennessee 45-28 in the TaxSlayer Bowl.
Iowa 33, Illinois 23
We are going to miss Charlie Jones.
Charlie played two seasons at Buffalo, redshirting one before walking on at Iowa.
Jones had to sit out his first year as a Hawkeye before making All-Big Ten last year as a punt returner.
He might be the best return man since Tim Dwight, who still holds the school record with five punt returns for touchdowns in his career although never had a kickoff return.
Jones has one punt return for a score but didn’t have a kickoff return, until last Saturday against Illinois.
The Hawks were trailing 10-0 and looked flat in the first quarter against the Fighting Illini.
With 3:10 left in the first quarter, Jones fielded the kickoff on the goal line, took off to the left sideline, picked up some good blocks and scored.
Jones is only the third Hawkeye to return a punt and a touchdown for a score in a career.
C.J. Jones and Kahlil Hill were the other two.
Since special teams scored 19 points, I’ll start there.
Iowa special teams
Jones racked up 144 yards on kickoff returns and 18 on punt returns but the Hawks wouldn’t have won without Caleb Shudak’s four field goals, including one from 51 yards.
Shudak is 18-21 this season on field goals and is 32-32 on extra points.
Tory Taylor averaged 46.5 yards on four punts with two inside the 20.
Special teams have carried the Hawkeyes all season long.
Iowa defense
The Hawkeye D gave up only 11 first downs and held Illinois to 64 net yards rushing (2.6).
Illinois converted only 4-16 on third downs.
Logan Lee and Joe Evans each had a sack, Dane Belton and Jack Campbell an interception.
Campbell’s was a pick-six to end the scoring. He led the Hawks in tackles with eight, for the season 108, the first Hawkeye to have over 100 tackles since Josey Jewell.
Iowa had five pass breakups and two quarterback hurries for a good day…
A good day at the office.
Iowa offense
Alex Padilla completed only 6-of-17 passes for 83 yards but had at least five drops.
He was sacked twice but had a couple of nice scrambles for 16 yards.
This time the running game came through with 172 yards.
Tyler Goodson had 132 with a 4.9 average.
He has 945 rushing yards for the season (4.4) with six touchdowns and it will be interesting to see if he comes back for his senior season.
Galvin Williams, a redshirt freshman, picked up 56 yards on 10 carries, for the season, Galvin has 141 yards (4.5 per carry).
It seems like the last couple of weeks a receiver is making a big catch.
This time it was Arland Bruce, who caught a 45-yard pass on a 3rd and long in the second half.
Football wrap
It wasn’t pretty but like Kirk Ferentz said after, “The bottom line is you try to find a way to win.”
Iowa is 9-2 going into the Nebraska game.
The Cornhuskers (3-8) have lost all eight games by less than nine points.
Iowa is favored by three but it won’t come easy.
Hawkeye men play two
The Iowa men hosted the North Carolina State Eagles and Alabama State last week winning both.
NC State gave Iowa a tough time in the first half and trailed only 49-44.
State had a 30-18 advantage on points in the paint and shot 58% from the floor.
The Hawks went mostly zone in the second half, held the Eagles to 38% shooing and won 86-69.
How about the Hawks shooting 35-of-41 from the free-throw line.
Keegan Murray led the way with 27 points, 21 rebounds and four blocked shots.
That’s the most rebounds by a Hawkeye since Greg Brunner had 23 against Minnesota in 2006.
Iowa has so much depth you never know who’s going to step up.
Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis played their best games so far.
Perkins, who lost 15 pounds since last season, finished with a career-high 13 points, Uhlis 12 with four assists.
On a night when Jordan Bohannon became the all-time leader in 3-pointers made, two Hawkeyes came off the bench for career nights against Alabama State.
Freshman Peyton Sandfort scored a career-high 21 points hitting 5-of-12 from three playing 21 minutes.
Kris Murray scored 17 points and had eight rebounds, both career highs.
The Hawkeyes made 20 3-pointers, a school record.
Hawkeye women play one
The Iowa women hosted the Southern University Jaguars last week.
Southern played physical defense and the Hawkeyes made them pay making 24-27 free throws in the first half and 33-38 (86.8%) for the game.
Catlin Clark got her second triple-double of her career with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. She also had three steals and made 11-of-12 from the free throw line.
The Hawks had four players in double figures including Monica (16), McKenna (15) and Tomi (12).
Iowa had 19 assists on 24 baskets.
The Drake game was canceled because of COVID-19 on the Iowa team, which also canceled their trip to Cancun.
Iowa was on a role and hopefully, they will get back in the groove.
Lisa Bluder has 799 wins so she will have to wait to get No. 800.
Iowa’s next scheduled game is December 2 at Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Wrestling
The top-ranked wrestlers took down 21st ranked Princeton 32-12.
That’s 19 straight dual wins.